The art scene in Baton Rouge is set to have a monumental week, with three art exhibits spread across the Capitol City.

‘First Three, No Flash’

The concert photography of Baton Rouge native Jordan Hefler will be on display June 1-3 at “First Three, No Flash,” an art exhibit that will occupy a temporary space next to Anthropologie in Perkins Rowe.

The exhibit’s title reflects an industry standard rule for concert photography: Only photograph the first three songs of any given performance, and never use your camera’s flash under any circumstances.

The work of local artist Thomas Wimberly will be displayed alongside Hefler’s photography.

A reception for the exhibit’s opening takes place Friday, June 1, at 7 p.m., with food and drinks.

‘Tradition in Transition: Inuit Art & Culture’

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s exhibit highlighting the semi-nomadic people of the Canadian Arctic known as the Inuit closes Sunday, June 3.

The exhibit, which opened in February (read our story about it from the February issue of 225), depicts the culture and lifestyle of the Inuit through stone carvings, prints and handiworks (even a kayak!). This is your last chance to see what this exhibit has to offer, so act fast.

Visit the Louisiana Art & Science Museum at 100 S. River Road. Find hours and admission info here.

First Wednesday opening reception

On Wednesday, June 6, Baton Rouge Gallery hosts its First Wednesday opening reception for the month of June.

At this event, the gallery will unveil the latest works of four prominent local artists: Brian Kelly, Craig McCullen, Steve Schmidt and Van Wade-Day. Their work will be on display at the gallery for the entirety of June.

Every First Wednesday opening reception is a free. The reception is June 6, with newly expanded hours of 6-9 p.m. Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive.