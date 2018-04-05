Think and drink at unorthodox networking event PechaKucha Night April 6

Don’t you hate dull, long-winded presentations? We sure do. Tomorrow, put an end to the boring lectures and head to PechaKucha Night, a networking event that’s anything but dull.

The event will feature presentations by nine local creatives, including Logan Kinamore of No Overdose Baton Rouge, Lance Porter of LSU’s Social Media Analysis and Creation Lab and Lluvia Peveto of Image Architect Media, LLC.

PechaKucha translates to “chit-chat,” meaning that presentations can be given on nearly any subject—anything you would chat about. Past presentations have ranged from a business plan to a personal anecdote.

Speakers must present in under 400 seconds—which is about six and a half minutes—and their presentations cannot contain more than 20 photos.

PechaKucha Night originated in Tokyo and has since expanded to more than 1,000 cities. The event has been in Baton Rouge since 2016 and is held at least four times a year.

PechaKucha Night is Friday, April 6, at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. The event begins at 6 p.m. with happy hour, which will be held until 6:30 p.m., with the presentations to follow from 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Admission is $10 and includes wine and hors d’oeuvres. Cash and card will be accepted at the door.

The Arts Council is at 427 Laurel St.