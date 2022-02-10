Things to do this weekend: Krewe of Mutts parade, Mardi Gras Mambo, Valentine’s market and more

Check out a Travis Tritt concert Friday

Enjoy an intimate show with country singer Travis Tritt at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel this Friday, Feb. 11.

Get up close and personal with Tritt as he tells stories about his songs and inspirations. Tritt’s “An Evening with Travis Tritt” tour is an acoustic tour that lets fans into the mind of the singer. Listen to all your favorite songs while learning the meanings behind them. Get your tickets before they sell out.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $275 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. L’Auberge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Start your Saturday with a run

Shed those king cake calories by participating in the Mardi Gras Mambo Run this Saturday, Feb. 12.

Let the good times run and dress in your Mardi Gras best. Head out to downtown Baton Rouge to start a fun race that will take you throughout the city. Anyone can participate in any of the three races like a One Mile Fun Run, a 10K or a 15K.

The One Mile Fun run is from 8-8:30 a.m., and the 10K and 15K are from 8:30-11 a.m. Registration prices start at $25. The races and run will be at 222 North Blvd.

Shop for your sweetie Saturday

Get your loved one something special for Valentine’s Day at the MidCity Makers Market February event this Saturday, Feb. 12.

Don’t settle for last-minute grocery store flowers and chocolate. Instead, dazzle your sweetheart with homemade gifts from local makers and creators. This market will have you feeling the love.

The market will be from 5-9 p.m. at 1857 Government St.

Watch a dog parade downtown Sunday

Are you ready for Baton Rouge’s first Mardi Gras parade since 2020? Mystic Krewe of Mutts takes over downtown Sunday, Feb. 13, with its famous dog parade.

This year’s parade is themed “Back in the Saddle.” The event is CAAWS’ largest annual fundraiser, with proceeds going toward its spay and neuter programs. There will be a dog costume contest and much more.

Find the full details on Facebook or caaws.org.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE