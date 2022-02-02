Things to do this weekend: First Free Sunday, Baton Rouge Arts Market and more

Shop all things local at the Baton Rouge Arts Market Saturday

This Saturday, Feb. 5, the Baton Rouge Arts Market will be setup alongside the Red Stick Farmers Market.

Browse works from local artists and purchase pieces to take home. At this open-air market, you can see admire art pieces and grab some locally grown produce and other products at the Red Stick Farmers Market. It’s a great way to start your Saturday,

The markets will be from 8 a.m. until noon. There is no admission fee. Both markets are at the corner of Fifth and Main streets downtown, outside Main Street Market.

Jam out at Chelsea’s Live Saturday

Get into the spirit of true New Orleans music just in time for Carnival season with the Rebirth Brass Band at Chelsea’s Live this Saturday, Feb. 5.

Formed in 1983, this Grammy Award-winning group has played on the streets of New Orleans along with festivals and shows around the world. Besides classic brass music, the Rebirth Brass Band will play some hip-hop and funk, as well.

Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Enjoy free admission at local museums Sunday

End your week with a new adventure downtown during First Free Sunday this Sunday, Feb. 6.

Participating museums like LSU Museum of Art, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, Louisiana’s Old State Capitol and Magnolia Mound Plantation just outside downtown all provide free admission.

Bring the whole family to enjoy captivating historic exhibits and art installations all day.

Watch a fun musical with the family Sunday

Theaterworks USA is joining forces with Manship Theatre to bring a special production of Dogman the Musical this Sunday, Feb. 6.

This hilarious family-friendly production follows the characters from the book series written by Dav Pilkey. Watch Dogman save the day by fighting crime and showing what it means to be a true hero.

The musical starts at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette

