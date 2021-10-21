Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Zapp’s International Beerfest, Halloween events and more

Enjoy a full night of entertainment at Manship Theatre Friday

The Manship Theatre has two entertainment opportunities this Friday, Oct. 22.

The Family Dinner Improv Show promises a night of spoofs and laughs. The improv show starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Hartley Vey Theatre. Tickets are $10.

Over in the Manship Theatre, there will be a showing of The Velvet Underground, a 2021 documentary diving into the history of one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest bands. The showing of The Velvet Underground film also starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $9.50.

Whichever one you choose to attend, you’re sure to have an entertaining Friday night. The Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts is at 100 Lafayette St. in downtown Baton Rouge.

Drink and meet sloths at Barn Hill’s Slothtoberfest this Friday

Barn Hill Preserve is hosting an adults-only evening of beer samples and animal encounters benefiting sloth conservation. At Slothtoberfest, attendees can sample beers from Gilla Brewing Company, Abita Brewing Company, Le Chien Brewing Company and Great Raft Brewing Company. They can also get up close to the attraction’s sloth population as well as some of the other friendly animal ambassadors.

The event supports Kids Saving the Rainforest in Costa Rica. There are VIP packages available to get a behind-the-scenes tour of Barn Hill’s new safari park and discounted tickets for designated drivers.

Slothtoberfest is set for Friday, Oct. 22, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Find out more information here. Barn Hill Preserve is at 11342 LA Highway 955 in Ethel.

Celebrate Halloween early at West Baton Rouge Museum Friday

Bring your family to West Baton Rouge Museum this Friday, Oct. 22 for an evening of Halloween tricks and treats.

The museum hosts its annual “Merry Not Scary—Still Socially Distant—Halloween,” a night of crafts, activities and fortune tellers. Come dressed in your best costume—there will be plenty of photo opportunities. The event’s finale entails a showing of a family-friendly Halloween film on the lawn, so be sure to bring your blankets, towels or lawn chairs.

“Merry Not Scary—Still Socially Distant—Halloween” runs 6:30-9 p.m. and is free for all guests. West Baton Rouge Museum is at 845 N. Jefferson Ave. in Port Allen.

Take in the spooky sounds of Bachtoberfest this Friday

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra brings back its popular Bachtoberfest for some Halloween-appropriate classical music. This family-friendly outdoor concert will feature bratwursts available for purchase, and guests are encouraged to bring their own drinks and pack a picnic as well to enjoy on the lawn.

The event takes place Friday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m., at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Main Library at Goodwood Boulevard.

Find out more information here.

Have a drink at Zapp’s International Beerfest Saturday

Come out to the LSU Rural Life Museum this Saturday, Oct. 23, to enjoy beers from all over the world at Zapp’s International Beerfest.

Sample from a selection of more than 200 foreign, domestic and homemade beers and ales. There will also be some non-alcoholic sips for those who aren’t drinking. All guests must be 21 years old to attend this event.

Zapp’s International Beerfest is from 3:30-6 p.m. at The LSU Rural Life Museum. General admission is $40. Designated drivers can attend with a discounted ticket price of $20. Tickets can be purchased here. The LSU Rural Life Museum is at 4560 Essen Lane.

Check out the next Movies & Music on the Lawn this Saturday

Baton Rouge Gallery hosts local band Palomino Darling performing an original score to a screening of the 1920s silent film Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde starring John Barrymore.

The show starts at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, on the lawn behind Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive.

Find out more information here.

