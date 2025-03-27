Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Taste of Mid City, Kite Fest and more events

Experience AgMagic this weekend

Head over to the John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum for AgMagic—an interactive, visually stimulating educational journey through Louisiana agriculture—this Saturday, March 29, and Sunday, March 30.

Attendees will get the chance to learn about agriculture and the environment as well as the important role each plays in our daily lives.

AgMagic will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. This event is free and open to the general public. The Parker Coliseum is at 340 E. Parker Blvd. Find more information here.

Embrace your wild side Saturday

See animals on Saturday, March 29, at Perkins Rowe during Wild Day at the Rowe.

The family-friendly event will be filled with animals from the Baton Rouge Zoo, live music, children’s activities, arts and crafts, face painting, games and more. The animals that can be seen at this event include the tenrec, speckled king snake, screech owl, bearded dragon, legless lizard, box turtle and more.

Wild Day at the Rowe is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125. This event is free and open to the public. Find more information here.

Listen to the Sounds of Cinema on Saturday

Prick up your ears for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s A Night at the Movies: The Sounds of Cinema at the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts this Saturday, March 29.

Embark on a journey through film history, and experience the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Listen to songs and scores from movies like The Wizard of Oz, The Godfather, Rocky, Aladdin and Star Wars.

A Night at the Movies: The Sounds of Cinema runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $24 to $70, including fees. The River Center Theatre is at 300 Saint Louis St. Find more information here.

‘Let’s Go Fly a Kite’ on Sunday

Attend Kite Fest on Sunday, March 30, at BREC’s Hartley/Vey Park at Gardere.

Guests can enjoy kite competitions, games, workshops, local food vendors and more. Proceeds from this event will support the Gardere Initiative community center.

Kite Fest is from noon-4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Hartley/Vey Park is at 1702 Gardere Lane. Find more information here.

Attend the Taste of Mid City on Sunday

Bring your appetite to The Executive Center on Sunday, March 30, for Taste of Mid City.

The food festival will bring together local restaurants and chefs. The fun, family-focused event benefits Kids’ Orchestra and features samples from your favorite eateries, games, activities for kids, live music and more.

Taste of Mid City is from 1-5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Executive Center is at 250 S. Foster Drive. Find more information here.