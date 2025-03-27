Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Taste of Mid City, Kite Fest and more events

The all-too-familiar-story gets a new adaptation by Heather Chrisler, as four actors in an attic retell Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel. The players will create scenes of love, loss and the ever-glowing warmth of the March family hearth by using found objects.
Little Women opens on Friday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. Other showtimes take place March 29-30, April 4-6 and April 11. Ticket prices are $35 for general admission, $30 for senior citizens and $25 for students. The Studio is at 7155 Florida Blvd. Find more information here.
Experience AgMagic this weekend
Head over to the John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum for AgMagic—an interactive, visually stimulating educational journey through Louisiana agriculture—this Saturday, March 29, and Sunday, March 30.
Attendees will get the chance to learn about agriculture and the environment as well as the important role each plays in our daily lives.
AgMagic will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. This event is free and open to the general public. The Parker Coliseum is at 340 E. Parker Blvd. Find more information here.
The family-friendly event will be filled with animals from the Baton Rouge Zoo, live music, children’s activities, arts and crafts, face painting, games and more. The animals that can be seen at this event include the tenrec, speckled king snake, screech owl, bearded dragon, legless lizard, box turtle and more.
Wild Day at the Rowe is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125. This event is free and open to the public. Find more information here.
The food festival will bring together local restaurants and chefs. The fun, family-focused event benefits Kids’ Orchestra and features samples from your favorite eateries, games, activities for kids, live music and more.
Taste of Mid City is from 1-5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Executive Center is at 250 S. Foster Drive. Find more information here.