Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: A sushi pop-up, Sneaker Soiree, Juneteenth workshop and more

Roll to a motorcycle rave this Thursday

Head to Mike Bruno’s Freedom Harley Davidson tonight, Thursday, May 30, for a GNO at Ladies’ Bike Night.

The event for motorcycle lovers will be jam-packed with vendors, live music, and free food and drinks. Listen to music from Titanium Rain while browsing local vendors and the motorcycle showroom.

Ladies’ Bike Night is from 6–9 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Mike Bruno’s Freedom Harley Davidson is at 5853 Siegen Lane. Find more information here.

Sample sushi and sip beer this Friday

Enjoy a sushi dinner at Tin Roof Brewing Co. this Friday, May 31.

Pop-up and catering company Sushi Iku will serve up its rolls at the brewery. Get together with a few friends for sushi and craft beer to kick off the weekend.

The Sushi Iku pop-up starts at 5 p.m. This event is free to enter and open to ages 21 and older. Tin Roof Brewing Co. is at 1624 Wyoming St. Find more information here.

Wine and dine in style this Saturday

Pair an elegant gown with your favorite sneakers at the 3rd Annual Sneaker Soiree this Saturday, June 1, at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel.

100 Black Men of Baton Rouge will host its Kicks for a Cause event to support its mentorship program, Project Excel, and its mentees. The attire for this event is formal or semi-formal and fashionable sneakers, fom sparkling Converse to colorful Nike dunks, are encouraged. This event will combine food, drink and music while supporting the organization’s mission to enhance the lives of Black youth.

Sneaker Soiree: Kicks for a Cause is from 8 p.m.–12 a.m. General admission tickets start at $135. This event is open to ages 25 and older. L’Auberge Casino and Hotel is at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Celebrate Juneteenth this Sunday

Head to BREC Magnolia Mound this Sunday, June 2, for the Finding Your Family’s Juneteenth Story workshop.

For its First Free Sunday event, BREC’s Magnolia Mound will highlight the experience of African Americans in Louisiana in honor of Juneteenth. In addition to learning more about the basics of genealogy, an expert will be onsite to explain how attendees can discover their family history.

Finding Your Family’s Juneteenth Story starts at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. BREC’s Magnolia Mound is at 2161 Nicholson Dr. Find more information here.