Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Opening of the State Fair, Halloween fun and more

Enjoy rides and games at Greater Baton Rouge State Fair starting Thursday

Who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned fair? The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair has been going strong since 1965 and will start up again this Thursday, Oct. 28, for another season of fun and entertainment.

This year’s edition operates from Oct. 28 to Nov. 7 with family-friendly rides, attractions, games and entertainment. There will also be a wide selection of food trucks and vendors serving carnival classics like corn dogs, tacos, lemonade, snoballs and cracklins, just to name a few.

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair’s hours of operation are 5-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon-10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. General admission for opening night on Thursday will be discounted to $5. Get tickets here. For more information about the fair, head over to The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair’s website. The fair is at 16072 Airline Highway.

Jam out to Phat Hat at Red Stick Social Friday

This Friday, Oct. 29, Phat Hat will be bringing down the house at Red Stick Social.

If you enjoy funk and soul, then Phat Hat is the band for you. The Baton Rouge band’s music will transport you back in time with sounds from the ‘60s to ’80s. Dust off your dancing shoes, because the group’s music will make you move.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through Eventbrite. Doors open at 8 p.m. and showtime is at 9 p.m. Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St.

Watch ‘Rocky Horror Show’ at Manship Theatre Friday night

The iconic Rocky Horror Show comes to the big screen at the Manship Theatre Friday, Oct. 29, at 10:30 p.m.

Get ready to enjoy a campy show and do the “Time Warp.” You’re sure to have a night of fun, humor and adventure while enjoying this adult Halloween favorite. Get your tickets here.

Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. inside the Shaw Center for the Arts.

Catch a ride on a history bus tour Saturday

Have you ever wanted to know more about Old South Baton Rouge? Join Old South Baton Rouge Redevelopment Alliance this Saturday, Oct. 30, for a History Bus Tour.

The tour will begin and end at the Capitol Park Museum. As you travel the route, you will get a glimpse of the historic commerce and social locations that shaped Old South Baton Rouge.

Tickets for the History Bus Tour are $30 and can be purchased here. The tour runs from 9-11 a.m. The Capitol Park Museum is at 660 North Fourth St.

Step back in time with Haints, Haunts and Halloween Sunday

No Halloween plans? Head over to the LSU Rural Life Museum this Sunday, Oct. 31, for an old-fashioned Halloween party.

Haints, Haunts and Halloween promises an evening of holiday fun just like your great-great-grandparents probably enjoyed. Events and entertainment include cakewalks, spooky storytelling and trick-or-treating all on the museum’s grounds.

The event will be from 3-5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. Find more info here. The LSU Rural Life Museum is at 4560 Essen Lane.

