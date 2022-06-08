Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Open Mic Night, drag brunch and more

Tacos ‘N Trivia is every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Find more info here. Three Roll Estate is at 760 St. Phillip St.

Sing your heart out Thursday

Head out to Tin Roof this Thursday, June 9 for Open Mic Night, an evening of music and beer.

At Open Mic Night, patrons can volunteer to sing whatever they please. Watch musicians perform original pieces ranging from songs to spoken word. It’s a great way for new performers to get used to playing for a crowd. Come out and watch some local talent, or get up on stage if you’re feeling up to it.

Open Mic Night starts at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Watch some theatrical fights Friday

Get ready to watch all your WWE favorites compete for the coveted belt when Friday Night SmackDown comes to the Raising Cane’s River Center this Friday, June 10.

See the WWE stars perform wild stunts during their fights and cheer on your favorite tag team.

Friday Night SmackDown begins at 6:45 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S River Road.

Take a trip back to the 1980s Friday

Tease your hair and dust off your favorite neon windbreaker because Chelsea’s Live is bringing us back to the ‘80s this Friday, June 10.

Rock out to all your ‘80s favorites with DJ sets by Matt Johnson and J.T. O’Neal. After you dance your heart out to these sets, you can rock along to some stellar covers by New Orleans band The Chee-Weez. Come decked out in your most colorful patterns and micro shorts, because the best-dressed attendee will win a gift card to Time Warp Boutique.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Have dinner and a show Friday

Did you know that La Divina Italian Cafe, known for its Italian bites and gelato, hosts local talents during its Original Music Gatherings every Friday? Come out this Friday, June 10 for good food and even better entertainment.

These events give local acts the opportunity to showcase their talents. Whether it’s spoken word or a local acoustic artist, every talent is sure to be unique at La Divina’s Original Music Gatherings. Find out more info here.

La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road.

Enjoy brunch and a drag show Sunday

Keep the Pride Month celebrations going with the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center’s first-ever Drag Brunch this Sunday, June 12.

This drag brunch will feature performances by Brittnee Alexander, Amanda Rose, Santana Savage, Sasha Black and Lady D Andrews. The purchase of a ticket allows you to enjoy bottomless mimosas and an all-you-can-eat brunch station. With amazing queens, a brunch buffet and mimosas, it’s sure to be a good time.

Hilton’s Drag Brunch is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tickets are $55. The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center is at 201 Lafayette St.

