Things to this weekend in Baton Rouge: Mardi Gras parades, Samantha Fish concert and more events

Attend the Krewe of Artemis parade Friday

Head over to downtown Baton Rouge for the Krewe of Artemis parade on Friday, Feb. 21.

Attendees can expect to catch themed throws, including the Krewe of Artemis’ signature high-heeled shoe, footballs, light-up tambourines, stuffed animals, float beads and lighted throws.

The Krewe of Artemis will start at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The parade will start and end in front of the Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Rock out with Samantha Fish on Friday

The Missouri native muisician takes the stage at L’Auberge Casino Hotel this Friday, Feb. 21.

The blues rock artist will shred on the guitar while playing her hits like “Bulletproof,” “Hello Stranger” and more.

The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20. L’Auberge Casino Hotel is at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Catch some parade throws at Mystique and Orion on Saturday

The Krewe Mystique de la Capitale and Krewe of Orion parades take over downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Paradegoers can expect colorful floats, marching bands and a whole lot of throws, from themed medallions to footballs.

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale rolls at 2 p.m. It’s followed by the Krewe of Orion at 6:30 p.m.

Both events are free and open to the public. The parades start and end at the Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 S. River Road. Find more information here and here.

Throw down at Mid City Gras on Sunday

Head to North Boulevard on Sunday, Feb. 23, for the 2025 Mid City Gras parade.

With a run time of 45 minutes to 1 hour, this short-and-sweet event boasts krewes of all kinds: music, dance, performance, floats, walkers, skaters, cyclists, humans and squirrels. This year’s theme is “Squirrels on Film.”

The parade will roll out at 1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The parade starts on North Boulevard at 19th Street and ends at Baton Rouge Community College. Find more information here.

See Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey on Sunday

Visit the Manship Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 23, for Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey.

This Lightwire Theater play tells the tale of an outcast mouse, Marvin, who goes on an adventure to the moon in his homemade rocket. Experience a cosmic show about celebrating differences on Marvin’s journey as he meets misfit creatures and learns of infinite peril and awesome beauty.

Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey will blast off at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $31, including fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.