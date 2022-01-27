Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Local Supply grand opening, Mid-City Artisans market and more

Check out the grand opening of Local Supply Saturday

A new gift shop is opening in Mid City this week. The owners of Sweet Baton Rouge are launching Local Supply, located next door to Sweet Baton Rouge’s existing shop in Electric Depot.

The new boutique will showcase handcrafted work and unique gifts by Louisiana artisans. The Saturday, Jan. 29, grand opening coincides with Local Pop Up’s January market, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Find more info here, and stay tuned to Local Supply’s Instagram page for updates. Local Supply is inside Electric Depot at 1509 Government St.

Search for treasures and hidden gems at the Mid-City Artisans indoor market Saturday

If you’re looking to buy vintage items or want to see how local makers upcycle secondhand finds into new pieces, head over to Mid-City Artisans indoor market this Saturday, Jan. 29.

Someone else’s trash just might be your treasure. Check out local vendors selling reimagined and vintage pieces to add to your collection. You’re sure to find a variety of one-of-a-kind items to collect and spruce up your space.

The indoor market is free to the public and will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be held in Mid-City Artisans’ Art Learning Center at 516 Moore St.

Enjoy yoga and brunch at Red Stick Social Sunday

End your weekend with some relaxing yoga at Laid Back Brunch at Red Stick Social this Sunday, Jan. 30.

Start your Sunday morning right with a free yoga class. If the class works up your appetite, you can indulge in the Laid Back Brunch buffet right after. Enjoy all the brunch classics along with some rotating menu items like breakfast corndogs and omelets. Fill up your plate from the all-you-can-eat buffet and enjoy some music from DJ Matt Johnson.

Free yoga starts at 10:30 a.m. with Laid Back Brunch following at 11 a.m. The all-you-can-eat brunch buffet is $18 per person. Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE