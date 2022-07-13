Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Live music, summer ice skating and more

Train your junior chefs Friday

The Louisiana Culinary Institute is looking to add a new chef to your home kitchen with a children’s cooking class this Friday, July 15.

Young chefs will gain experience in a variety of dishes. They will bake pretzel bread, cook creamy mac and cheese, grill stuffed hamburgers and, to top it all off, make hand chocolate pies for dessert. These classes are small, allowing instructor Chef Jeanne Mancuso to pay close attention to each child and ensure that everyone is staying safe and having fun. Make sure to book your child soon, as spots are limited.

This class is for children aged 8 to 12. The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. Tickets are $125 per child and can be bought here. The Louisiana Culinary Institute is at 10550 Airline Highway.

Party with After 8 live at The Basin Friday

The Basin Music Hall is lending its stage to one of the best bands in town this Friday, July 15. Come and party all night with After 8.

After 8 is an eight-piece number with a diverse repertoire of music from motown to current pop hits. The band has mastered the ability to blend all of its members’ individual talents and instruments. When the horns blare and the keys start to sing, you’ll know that it’s time to get up and start moving.

The Basin Music Hall is at 336 Third Street. Doors open at 7 p.m. The event is 21+. Tickets are $10 and you can buy them here.

Go skating on the river Saturday

Beat the sweltering summer heat with a lap around the ice rink. The Raising Cane’s River Center is set to bring back a wintry favorite for some summer fun this Saturday, July 16.

This is a great time for family and friends to have fun while escaping the heat. The River Center’s public ice skating rink is usually a local favorite during the colder months, so make sure to be one of the first people on the rink this year. Dress warm, grab some skates and go have fun this July.

The public ice skating rink will be open from July 16 to July 31. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 South River Road. Click here for more information regarding skating sessions and ticket prices.

A space for musicians to come together Sunday

Have you been looking for some music partners? Well, the West Baton Rouge Museum is calling all musicians at all levels for an open jam session this Sunday, July 17.

Music lovers of all types are welcome at this jam session. You can sit and watch or bring your own instrument and participate. It’ll be a good time filled with live music, singing and dancing. Take this opportunity to connect with other creatives like yourself.

The West Baton Rouge Museum is at 845 North Jefferson Avenue. The session runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Support the theater Sunday

Theater is a beautiful medium that has been greatly impacted by the iconic composer Stephen Sondheim. Theater Baton Rouge is here to celebrate his legacy with a glamorous gala this Sunday, July 17. It will be open to all and would greatly support one of Baton Rouge’s oldest theaters.

The gala is centered around Sondheim’s greatest works. There will be delicious dishes and refreshments to enjoy, as well as wonderful surprises throughout the night. Observing talented artists, surrounded by the elegance of the Old Governor’s Mansion, performing Sondheim’s melodies is sure to make for a truly magical night.

The Old Governor’s Mansion is at 502 North Boulevard. Tickets cost $100 and can be purchased here. The event starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.