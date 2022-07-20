Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Live music, stargazing and more

Jam with Capital City Soul Friday

Capital City Soul is here to light up the stage at Red Stick Social on Friday, July 22. Put on your dancing shoes and join in on the fun.

This ten-strong musical ensemble boasts dazzling melodies and an enormous arsenal of creative talents. The group is based in Baton Rouge and is familiar with all of the hits that are guaranteed to get the crowd moving.

Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government Street. The show starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be bought here.

Donnie Baker brings the jokes Saturday

Chelsea’s Live will become a comedy club for a night this Saturday, July 23. The well-known southern comedian Donnie Baker will be gracing the stage with his crude and witty humor that is sure to crack the audience up.

You may know Mr. Baker from his nationwide radio program “The Bob & Tom Show.” On the show, he loves to tell hilarious stories about the characters in his life, like his boss Randy, his ex-girlfriend Angel Skinner, his best friend Scotty Winkler and his mother Phyllis. Come to the show and hear about these iconic personalities live.

Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. The show begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $45 and you can buy them here.

Party with 2 Domestic, 1 Import Saturday

Red Stick Social is jam-packed with live music this weekend, with acoustic cover band 2 Domestic, 1 Import taking the stage this Saturday, July 23.

This musical trio can often be found playing a healthy mix of their favorite songs and any originals that they’ve been working on. Powerful vocals paired with rhythmic guitar is the musical backing of a great night, so why not spend that great night with 2 Domestic, 1 Import?

Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government Street. The show starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be bought here.

Watch the stars Saturday

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is hosting a stargazing event every Saturday of this month, and you can join in on Saturday, July 23.

Beneath the grand dome of the museum’s planetarium, patrons can view the beauty of the stars in the sky. The museum will also host an interesting presentation about constellations and other captivating space facts, then to top it all off, there will be an all-age friendly featured show at the end. The fun doesn’t end there, though—with each week that you attend, you can collect a new constellation trading card to take home.

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is at 100 River Road South. The event starts at 10 a.m. every Saturday. Members of the museum can attend for free; non-members must pay general admission for the museum upon entry.

Spend a day with dinos this weekend

The Raising Cane’s River Center is hosting one of the world’s largest dino events in its exhibition hall this weekend. Jurassic Quest is an awesome time for any dinosaur-loving kiddos that want to see their favorites in person.

There will be an incredibly wide array of activities to do and shows to see, including dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, inflatables, a fossil science exhibit and a “Triceratots” soft play area. A herd of life-size animatronic creatures, including a T-rex and Megalodon, will be scattered across the space as families embark on a quest throughout the exhibits for clues. These clues can then be exchanged for a prize at the end of your visit.

The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 South River Road. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here.