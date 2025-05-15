Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Live After Five, Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival and more

Rock out at Live After Five on Friday

Listen to live music Friday, May 16, at Rhorer Plaza.

Grab your lawn chairs and head downtown for a performance from Michael Foster Project featuring Golden Sioux Indians. The Michael Foster Project is one of the longest-running Baton Rouge brass bands playing a variety of jazz, hip-hop and more.

The free concert is from 5-8 p.m. Rhorer Plaza is in downtown Baton Rouge. Find more information here.

Sing under the neon lights Friday

Brave the stage at ‘80s Neon Karaoke Friday, May 16, at the Green Rabbit Tavern.

Rock out to ‘80s classics under the glow of neon lights and sip on decade-inspired drink specials. There will be gifts for those who come dressed ready to rock. The best karaoke performance of the night wins $100.

The free ‘80s Neon Karaoke night is from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. The Green Rabbit Tavern is at 4612 Bennington Ave. Find more information here.

Attend a magical market Saturday

Start Saturday, May 17, off with a Magical Spring Market at the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge.

Take a stroll through the stalls of artists, tarot readers, metaphysical vendors and more while you learn about spiritual healing from holistic practitioners. The market will also have food vendors and a DJ on-site.

The free Magical Spring Market is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge is at 8470 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Birdwatch at Burden on Saturday

Learn about the 320 species of birds at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden Saturday, May 17.

Take a two-hour guided tour through the birding loops at Burden led by bird specialists to get a chance to see the various birds on the grounds. Participants are recommended to bring binoculars, sunscreen, birding apps or field guides, insect repellent, outdoor footwear and water.

Birding at Burden is from 9-11 a.m. Registration is required, tickets are $10 and participants will meet at the Rural Life Museum. The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is at 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Celebrate music and culture at the Louisiana Cann Festival on Saturday

Louisiana Cann Festival is back for its third and biggest year yet. The festival takes over downtown’s Galvez Plaza Saturday, May 17, with a full day of live music and educational activities about plant medicine.

International reggae star Sister Nancy headlines the music lineup, which also includes Jay Lewis, Jovin Webb, Southdown Souls, Cannon Da Assassin, Vince Hutchinson and DJ LoveYourself. Cannabis experts like Dr. Gregory Ward and Dustin Granger will lead discussions, and there will also be a vendor market, contests, a fashion show, a wellness garden and more arts and cultural activities.

Louisiana Cann Festival runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 238 North Blvd. Tickets start at $10, plus fees. Find more info here.

Craft like an Egyptian on Saturday

Create Egyptian pottery Saturday, May 17, at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.

Learn about Egyptian-style pottery from ceramicist Bill Moore through LASM’s Studio Saturday series. Visitors will also have the opportunity to create their own pieces with staff guidance.

The Studio Saturday is from 10 a.m.-noon and is $15 for adults, or free for LASM members. LASM is at 100 S. River Road. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Feast on soul food on Saturday and Sunday

Check out the Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival Saturday and Sunday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18, at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Main Library at Goodwood.

Taste soul food dishes from various vendors while listening to live performances spanning genres. The music lineup includes Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, Stephen King, LA Groove and more.

The free festival is from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.