Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Knockturnal Nights, Earth Day, comedy and more

Attend a comedy festival Friday and Saturday

Laugh out loud from Friday, April 25, to Saturday, April 26, at the Baton Rouge Improv Comedy Festival taking place at the Studio Theatre at the LSU School of Drama.

Watch some of the best improvisers in Louisiana, along with standup comedy and sketch comedy showcases from around the country.

Showtimes and ticket prices vary depending on which event you choose. The Studio Theatre is inside LSU’s Music & Dramatic Arts Building, at 4230 Dalrymple Drive. Find more information here.

Laugh out loud Friday

Experience The Family Dinner Improv Show on Friday, April 25, at the Manship Theatre.

Enjoy the improvisational antics of The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe as they take you on a journey through creativity and community. Drinks will be flowing as you enjoy a night filled with unscripted hilarity and surprises.

Family Dinner Improv Show is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $14, including fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. The entrance to the Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre is on North Boulevard, across from Louisiana’s Old State Capitol. Find more information here.

Hang out with grown-ups at Knock Knock on Friday

Adults can embrace their inner kid at Knock Knock Children’s Museum during Knockturnal Nights: Game On!, a grown-ups only event on Friday, April 25.

Play oversized yard games, tabletop classics, live trivia, listen to DJ Chris Bird Culotta and so much more. Guests will be able to munch on light bites, sip cocktails and compete in a good old-fashioned game night.

Knockturnal Nights: Game On! is from 6-9 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Find more information here.

Attend the new Baton Rouge Book Crawl on Saturday

Support your local bookshop on Independent Bookstore Day with the first annual Baton Rouge Book Crawl, debuting this Saturday, April 26.

Throughout this event you’ll be able to visit local and independent bookshops—Red Stick Reads, Cavalier House Books, TBR Books and Tea, and The Conundrum—and get your book passport stamped along the way.

The Baton Rouge Book Crawl will be happening all day long. This event is free and open to the public. Red Stick Reads is at 541 S. Eugene St. Find more information here.

See a swampy documentary Sunday

Learn about nutria rats on Sunday, April 27, at Manship Theatre as you watch Rise of the Swamp Rats.

The documentary aims to dispel rumors of the rodent’s origins. (Editor’s note: Rise of the Swamp Rats Director Oscar Tickle is currently the multimedia editor for Melara Enterprises, 225’s parent company.) Enjoy bites by Korean eatery Okki Tokki, and artist Claudine Diamond will have nutria-themed and environmentally-focused art available for purchase.

Rise of the Swamp Rats will play at 6 p.m. There will be a filmmaker Q&A following its screening. Tickets are priced at $12.50, including fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Celebrate Earth Day on Sunday

Head over to Rhorer Plaza on Sunday, April 27, for Earth Day Baton Rouge 2025.

Celebrate our planet with a day filled with fun and excitement. Appreciate the gift of nature as you enjoy live music, local vendors, educational workshops and interactive activities for all ages.

Earth Day Baton Rouge runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Rhorer Plaza is at 200 S. River Road. Find more information here.