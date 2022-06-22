Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Improv, a jambalaya cook-off and more

Party in the swamp Saturday

Lamar Dixon Expo Center is bringing swamp pop to the big stage. Enjoy this unique musical genre with a big bowl of jambalaya in hand at the Swamp Pop Music Festival and Jambalaya Cookoff this Saturday, June 25.

Louisiana bands like Tet Dur, Mike Broussard & The Night Train, and Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin’ Cajuns will take on the task of lighting up the stage and getting you grooving. And at only $5 a bowl, you can taste some of the best jambalaya around. All proceeds from the cookoff will fund the Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area.

Doors open at 12 p.m. and close at 9 p.m. Kids 12 and under get in free. Adult tickets are $25 if purchased in advance and $30 if purchased at the door. The Lamar Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 South Street Landry Avenue. Purchase tickets and find the full lineup here.

Stretch and shop Saturday

Find your zen with a morning yoga session, then spend your afternoon exploring what Louisiana makers have to offer at the Local Pop-up Market. Come to the Electric Depot this Saturday, June 25, to take part in this two-in-one event.

Yoga Together and Don’t Stop Just Geaux have teamed up to create a free, family-friendly yoga workout session for the community to enjoy. Yoga instructor Erica Winkler will bring families together to enjoy a time of physical and mental health.

If you choose to stay after the yoga, you’ll have the opportunity to browse the Local Pop-up Market. This market showcases local businesses like Kaydipity Krafts, Panic Pillow and Local Supply, among many others. There will be much to see and do, including the debut of Cora B. Gallery’s newest collection FLOURISH, hosted by Local Supply.

Family-friendly yoga registration is free. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., while the class starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m. The Pop-up Market goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. These events are not mutually exclusive; you may attend whichever one you’d like without having to attend the other. Electric Depot is at 1509 Government Street.

Grab your opera gloves Friday and Sunday

If the title “The Tales of Hoffman” rings any bells or piques your interest, feel free to stop by the Raising Cane’s River Center this weekend to see it live.

The two-hour opera follows the story of a poet named E.T.A Hoffman and his journey through time, looking for the one to satisfy his love. The impressive voices of main cast members like tenor John Pickle and soprano Laura León under the direction of the talented Margaret Jumonville make for a breathtaking production.

The Friday, June 24, show goes from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Sunday, June 26, show goes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $150; purchase them here. The Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre for Performing Arts is at 300 St. Louis Street.

Celebrate Mr. Milkshake Saturday

The only remedy for these hot days is a nice cold milkshake. Make sure to grab your own chilly treat and help celebrate Mr. Milkshake & Espresso Bar’s one-year anniversary this Saturday, June 25.

There will be many great offers in store for those who stop by, from a free hot dog with every milkshake you buy, to happy hour specials like two specialty sodas for $5, to $1 off of all corks. You can even catch some live music and comedy. Get your face painted, take part in a giveaway, and try new, event-exclusive menu items all in one place.

The event goes from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free. Click here to find the details of the giveaway and additional event information.

