Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Holiday villages, wine tastings and more

Enjoy a festive musical review with Playmakers of Baton Rouge this weekend

Join Playmakers of Baton Rouge this Friday, Dec. 10, as it makes its return to the Reilly Theatre for its musical review Home for the Holidays.

This show will feature classic Christmas carols and iconic moments from past productions. Come out and sing along to your favorite holiday songs.

Home for the Holidays will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10; and 2 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 12. Performances will take place next weekend, too. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 or younger. Head over to Playmakers of Baton Rouge’s website for more information, showtimes and tickets. The Reilly Theatre is at 10 Tower Drive.

Experience a winter wonderland with East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Friday

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools’ department of fine arts presents its “Winter Wonderland” event this Friday, Dec. 10.

EBR Schools is joining forces with BREC for an evening that will get you into the holiday spirit. Bring the whole family to enjoy a craft village, festive performances, food and hot chocolate. There will even be train rides through the BREC Botanical Gardens. End your evening by watching a holiday ballet production at the BREC Independence Park Theatre.

This event is free to the public. The ballet performance will have a $5 admission fee, which can be waived if you bring a toy or canned good to donate. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. with the ballet starting at 7 p.m. For more information go to EBR Schools’ website. BREC’s Independence Park Theater is at 7800 Independence Blvd.

Watch a festive film with the family at Manship Theatre Sunday

This Sunday, Dec. 12, Manship Theatre will have a special showing of the 2018 version of The Grinch.

Get the family together to enjoy the modern take on this classic Christmas story. See the Grinch and his efforts to steal Christmas from Whoville. This animated Christmas comedy is suitable for all members of the family, sure to get everyone in a festive holiday mood.

The showing of The Grinch will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are $9.50 and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

