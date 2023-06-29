Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Gabriel Iglesias comedy show, Jurassic Quest and more events

Prep for a true crime career Friday

If you want a job in forensics, stop by the Main Library at Goodwood this Friday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to noon. This event highlights opportunities that a forensic science career can give you.

Presenters from the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enforcement Services Lab (FACES) will highlight the different types of careers that stem from their field of study.

The event is aimed at young adults who are unsure of their future, but love science. Registration is free at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Hear some local country Friday

Listen to come country music this Friday, June 30, at Happy’s Irish Pub when Thomas Cain, a rising country music singer, takes the stage.

Cain plays a variety of songs including his new “Rub A Little Dirt on It.” Grab a drink and listen to this local artist’s heartfelt lyrics.

The free event starts at 9 p.m. at 136 Third St.

Drink a spirit with the spirits on Saturday night

Get the spooked well before Halloween this Saturday, June 1, at Spirit Mansion. The four-part cocktail experience bills itself as a “live reality interactive cocktail show.”

Costumes are encouraged at the historic Sinclair House. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $55 a person at 259 T.J. Jemison Blvd.

Experience a dino-sized event all weekend in Gonzales

Jurassic Quest stomps its way into the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center June 30-July 2. Life-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rexes and more will have visitors believing they’ve gone back to prehistoric days.

At this roaring event, young ones can pet baby dinos, dig up fossils of the past and even train raptors.

Ticket prices vary. Find more info here. Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 S. St Landry Ave. in Gonzales.

Laugh out loud with Gabriel Iglesias Sunday

Stand-up comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge with a night of hilarious stories.

Known for his TV comedy specials and sold-out stand-up shows, Iglesias uses his years of experience to crack jokes about everyday tasks like texting or his own Latin American culture.

The event is at 7 p.m. at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Find tickets and more info here.

Go golfing with cats on Sunday

Go golfing for a new cat this Sunday, July 2. Cat Haven is hosting Putts for Paws at All Star Lane’s mini golf area.

Running from 11 a.m.–4 p.m., this all-day event gives the cats a chance the play and find a new home. Mini golf is $8 for adults and $6 for kids and seniors.

Help the ball find its home in the hole and a cat find its home with you at 9829 Airline Highway.