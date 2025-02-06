Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Food trucks, comics, crawfish and valentines

Dig into bites from local food trucks

Cuban food, wings, lemonade and seafood—try it all in one place at Perkins Rowe’s Food Truck Round-Up this Friday, Feb. 7.

Save your appetite to sample everything from international cuisine to sugary-sweet desserts. Read a feature on the recurring event from the 225 archives.

The Food Truck Round-Up runs from 6-8 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe. Find more info here.

Smell the camellias Saturday

Visit Burden Museum & Gardens on Saturday, Feb. 8, for the Camellia Show and Sale.

Attendees will be able to shop from over 100 camellia selections for their own personal gardens or look through the exhibit of award-winning florals. Baton Rouge Camellia Society will be present to offer any planting or management advice.

The Camellia Show and Sale runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. It will be held at the Ornamental and Turf Research Facility at The Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information here.

Meet comic book authors Saturday

Comic fans, head to the Main Library at Goodwood for Mid City Micro-Con.

Meet authors, browse the arts and comics market, design characters, participate in the Cosplay Show & Tell, snack on food truck fare and more.

The event runs from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find the full schedule and more info here.

Attend Curses and Candlelight on Saturday

Head over to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum on Saturday, Feb. 8, for Curses and Candlelight: Egyptian After Hours Tour.

This will be a ghostly night of Egyptian exploration by candlelight. Costumes are encouraged as guests will embark on a guided tour of the tombs and learn about the curses, murders and mysteries of Egyptian culture.

This tour is from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $35 for non-member adults and $25 for LASM members. LASM is at 100 S. River Road. Find more information here.

See Dwight Yoakam on Saturday

Visit the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena on Saturday, Feb. 8, to see Dwight Yoakam and The Mavericks in concert.

Dwight Yoakam is an American singer-songwriter known for songs such as “Guitars & Cadillacs,” “Fast as You,” “Streets of Bakersfield” and more.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $40 to $255-plus. The Raising Cane’s River Center Arena is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Exchange valentines Sunday

Join the Louisiana Cosplayers at BREC’s Highland Road Community Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, for its Valentine’s Picnic.

Throughout the picnic, there will be a valentine exchange, cupcakes, awards and a group photo. Bring small favors to share, plus a chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy the spread.

The Valentine’s Picnic runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Highland Road Community Park is at 14024 Highland Road. Find more information here.

Enjoy crawfish Sunday

Bring your appetite to Mother’s Lounge on Sunday, Feb. 9, for Crawfish on the Patio.

The crawfish boil costs $25 for a 3-pound tray with corn and potatoes.

Mother’s Crawfish on the Patio is from 3:30-7 p.m. Tickets cost $25, and attendees must be 21 and older. Mother’s Lounge is at 143 Third St. Find more information here.