Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: First Free Sunday, art, live music and more

Listen to live music Saturday

Hear original New Orleans soul music Saturday, May 31, at the Manship Theatre.

Mia Borders is a New Orleans-based singer-songwriter with a talent for a unique music style blending soul, funk, rock and blues. Her music is similar to the sounds of Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Soul Project NOLA and George Porter Jr.

Borders’ performance is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$46. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Attend an orchestra concert Saturday

Listen to the Civic Orchestra of Baton Rouge live Saturday, May 31, at the Main Library at Goodwood.

The orchestra is “going to the movies” for the conclusion of its 2024-2025 season, performing music from movie blockbusters. Expect tunes from Titanic, Wicked and the James Bond series.

The free concert is at 3 p.m. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Explore museums during First Free Sunday

Check out Baton Rouge history and art for free this Sunday, June 1.

First Free Sunday is a reoccurring monthly event where select local museums, galleries and historic facilities open their doors for complimentary admission. Participating locations include Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, Capitol Park Museum, Magnolia Mound, LSU Museum of Art, Louisiana Old Governor’s Mansion, Louisiana Art & Science Museum and the LSU Center for River Studies.

Opening and closing times vary among the different locations. Find times and more information here, and call ahead before attending.

Attend a mental health expo Sunday

Learn about mental health and art this Sunday, June 1, during the Art Avenue Mental Health Awareness Expo at The Guru at Circa 1857.

Reflection of the Green Leaf is hosting an event focused on lessening the stigma of mental health through art. Curated by Ellemnop.Art, the expo will feature 15 local artists, on-site mental health and wellness services, live music, food trucks and more.

The free expo is from 1-4 p.m. The Guru is at 1857 Government St. Find more information here.