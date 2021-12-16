Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Final farmers markets of 2021, holiday shopping and more events

Get your last-minute gifts at MidCity Makers Market’s December event

The MidCity Makers Market will have its annual December Market at Circa 1857 this Friday, Dec. 17.

Get your last-minute shopping done by buying from Baton Rouge makers. Shop small this holiday season and support local artists and creators while enjoying music and food from places like Leola’s Cafe. Santa will also be there for pictures.

The December Market will start at 6 p.m. Circa 1857 is at 1857 Government St.

Check out the final farmers markets of the year

You have three more chances to stop by the Red Stick Farmers Market and get everything you need for holiday dinners before the Christmas season is over. The final markets will be Thursday, Dec. 16, at Pennington Biomedical Research Center; Saturday, Dec. 18, downtown at Fifth and Main streets; and Thursday, Dec. 23, at Pennington. All markets are 8 a.m.-noon.

The markets will be selling honey, bread, local wine, spices, pickles, jellies, meat, seafood and fresh, seasonal produce including sweet potatoes, greens, turnips, citrus and pecans. There are also plenty of food-centric gift packages for your loved ones, including some Red Stick Farmers Market merch.

The market is open rain or shine. Find out more here.

Shop the final Baton Rouge Arts Market of 2021

In conjunction with the Saturday, Dec. 18, Red Stick Farmers Market, the Baton Rouge Arts Market will be showcasing the works of regional artists and makers from 8 a.m. to noon at Fifth and Main streets downtown.

Throughout December, the Arts Council of Baton Rouge has been hosting the arts market every Saturday (it’s normally held the first Saturday of every month). The market has given locals a chance to check off their Christmas shopping list with locally made arts and crafts from dozens of vendors.

Find out more here.

Celebrate a country Christmas at Tin Roof Brewery Saturday

Bust out your tackiest festive sweaters and come out to Tin Roof Brewing Co. this Saturday, Dec. 18, for a country holiday party.

Get ready for the holidays with an afternoon of good food, good beer and good country music. Local band 2 Domestic 1 Import will be playing a special set with a mix of country songs, Christmas tunes and more for everyone to enjoy. There will also be a visit from the Creole Creations food truck. If you come to this event decked out in your best ugly holiday attire, you’ll receive a free 10-ounce beer in a commemorative glass while supplies last.

Tin Roof Brewing Co.’s country Christmas extravaganza starts at noon. Find out more here. The brewery is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Experience a festive Opera Louisiane show with dance this Saturday

This Saturday, Dec. 18, Opera Louisiane is partnering with the Dance Center and School of Performing arts to bring a special performance of Amhal and the Night Visitors.

The two groups will take the stage at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge to give audiences a lively performance that retells the famous story of the three magi. Enjoy a musical performance while dancers bring the story to life.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students and children. First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge is at 529 Convention St.

Watch a classic holiday film at Manship this Sunday

Bring the whole family to the Manship Theatre this Sunday, Dec. 19, for a showing of the 1946 film It’s a Wonderful Life.

There’s no better way to get into the holiday spirit before the big day rolls around than by watching this quintessential holiday film with your family. It’s a Wonderful Life is a classic, timeless piece enjoyed by many during the Christmas season.

The film will be shown at 2 p.m. Tickets are $9.50 and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

