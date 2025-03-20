Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Crawfête and festivals galore

Attend a food and music festival this weekend

Venture to downtown Baton Rouge for the Louisiana Red Beans & Rice Heritage and Music Festival on Friday, March 21, and Saturday, March 22.

Throughout the event, attendees can enjoy a red beans and rice cook-off, community health and wellness fair, car show, vendors market and more. There will be appearances from Big Freedia, Glen David Andrews, N’Tune, Ruben Moreno, Beaucoup Boogie and After Party.

The festival is Friday, 5-9 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The festival will be held at 222 North Blvd. Find more information here.

Attend a beer festival Saturday

Head over to the LSU Rural Life Museum on Saturday, March 22, for the 20th Annual Zapp’s International Beerfest.

The anniversary event will offer beer tastings, food and drinks, and great vibes. There will be an opportunity to sample over 200 domestic and international beers and ales, including crowd-favorite home brews. Nonalcoholic beverages and a variety of food options will be available to keep you fueled and ready to mingle.

Early admission is at 2 p.m. Zapp’s International Beerfest is from 3-6 p.m. Ticket prices are $65 for early admission, $45 for general admission and $20 for designated drivers. The LSU Rural Life Museum is at 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information here.

Listen to live music Sunday

Head over to Southern University for the Boosie Blues & Southern Soul Extravaganza on Sunday, March 23.

The blues, Southern soul, R&B and line dancing concert will feature Boosie Badazz, Cupid, West Love and more.

The Boosie Blues & Southern Soul Extravaganza will be at 5 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. Tickets are priced at $65, plus fees for general admission. Southern University is at 801 Harding Blvd. Find more information here.

Indulge in crawfish Sunday

Bring your appetite to Perkins Rowe on Sunday, March 23, for Crawfête.

The event will include a crawfish boil, gourmet dish competition from some of the area’s top restaurants, crawfish boilers and beverage vendors. Vote for the best boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge as you feast and enjoy live music from Blue Crab Redemption.

Crawfête is from 2-5 p.m. Tickets are priced at $100, plus fees. Perkins Rowe is at 10202 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.