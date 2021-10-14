Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Concerts, yoga classes and stargazing opportunities

End the week at Live After Five this Friday

A local favorite, After 8 is performing at Live After Five downtown this Friday, Oct. 15. The soul, funk and rock cover band will take over the Galvez Stage at Rhorer Plaza for a week-ending night of party music and dancing.

Find out more information here. Live After Five is 5-8 p.m. at 238 North Blvd.

Enjoy spirits and blues Friday at Historical Happy Hour

End your week at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum this Friday, Oct. 15, with its monthly Historical Happy Hour.

October’s happy hour will feature performances by Smokehouse Porter, Miss Mamie and the Gutbucket Blues Band. Bring your own chairs, blankets and spirits for this blues concert.

Historical Happy Hour will be 6-8 p.m., and it is free to the public. For more information check out West Baton Rouge Parish Museum’s website. West Baton Rouge Parish Museum is at 845 N. Jefferson Ave in Port Allen.

Feel nostalgic Friday with Better than Ezra

Take a trip back to the ‘90s with Better Than Ezra at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel this Friday, Oct. 15.

The Louisiana band is traveling back to the town they formed in for an outdoor show on The Lawn at L’Auberge. Rock out to their classics and meet other fans; it’s sure to be a “Good” time.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. The show starts at 9 p.m. L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Celebrate the Friday reopening of Chorum Hall with Larry Sieberth

Chorum Hall will reopen this Friday, Oct. 15, for a night of blues.

New Orleans pianist Larry Sieberth will be joined by guitarist Danny Abel and saxophonist Brad Walker, along with a few others, to get the music flowing through Chorum Hall again. For more information about future shows this fall, visit Chorum Hall’s website.

General admission tickets are $20 and table tickets range from $30-$35. Tickets can be purchased here. The show runs 7-8:30 p.m. Chorum Hall is at 1024 Executive Park Ave.

Cut loose Saturday with Yoga and Mimosas

Yoga Studio 90 is joining forces with The Crown Bistro at the Royal Standard to bring “Yoga and Mimosas” this Saturday, Oct. 16.

Enjoy a free yoga class taught by a Yoga Studio 90 instructor while sipping on a complimentary mimosa from The Crown Bistro. By taking this class, you also get 10% off store or bistro purchases following the event. Bring your yoga mat, and get ready for a fun and unique class.

Yoga and Mimosas is from 9-10 a.m. You can register for this free class here. The Crown Bistro is at 16016 Perkins Road, inside the Royal Standard.

Explore the unknown Saturday at Spooky Spectrum

Join Highland Road Park Observatory for a spooky night under the stars this Saturday, Oct. 16—if you dare.

The 15th annual Spooky Spectrum will dive into the universe’s unknowns, exploring the scary side of science. Get ready for experiments, stargazing and campfire stories about different dimensions and extraterrestrials. It’s sure to make you think and just might even scare you.

Spooky Spectrum is a free event for all ages and will take place from 6-10 p.m. More information can be found here. Highland Road Park Observatory is at 13800 Highland Road.

