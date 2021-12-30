Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Concerts, LSU Women’s Basketball, New Year’s Eve and more

Listen to two bands in one night Thursday

This Thursday, Dec. 30, the Red Dragon Listening Room is welcoming two bands to its stage for one last show of 2021.

Both the Will Wesley Band and Cumberland County will perform. The Will Wesley Band will take the stage with some country and rock while Cumberland County will bring some Americana sounds to the mix. You won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to see two shows in one night.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 or $30 for VIP seating. They can be purchased by sending a payment through PayPal. Find out more here. The Red Dragon Listening Room is at 2401 Florida St.

Indulge in a five-course wine dinner Friday

Soji: Modern Asian is offering a five-course wine dinner to celebrate the new year this Friday, Dec. 31.

Enjoy a chef-curated menu with Asian-inspired dishes and items from the raw bar.

There are two dinner times to choose from, 6-8 p.m. or 9-11 p.m. The five-course meal is $65 with an extra $25 for wine parings. Soji: Modern Asian is at 5050 Government St. Find out more here.

Celebrate the new year Friday during the day at Knock Knock

Join the Knock Knock Children’s Museum for a special family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration this Friday, Dec. 31.

Because this event is happening a little early, Knock Knock is cleverly calling it “Noon Year’s Eve.” While adults will watch the ball drop at midnight on Friday, the kiddos can get in on the fun by watching a hand-crafted ball drop at noon. There will also be programs and presentations that will teach children how other parts of the world ring in the new year.

“Noon Year’s Eve” is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the ball dropping at noon. There are no tickets, but you do have to register and pay the regular admission price of $14. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Drive.

Enjoy one last country concert of 2021 Friday

This Friday, Dec. 31, the Texas Club welcomes Trey Gallman and Dustin Lee Guedry for a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Listen to good music and ring in 2022 with some country music lovers. Along with the opportunity to see two performers, audience members will receive party favors to celebrate the holiday. There will even be a Champagne toast at midnight.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $15. The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave.

Catch an LSU Women’s Basketball game Sunday

Football season may be over, but basketball season is in full swing. Pack the PMAC this Sunday, Jan. 2, to see the LSU Women’s Basketball team take on Texas A&M.

Start off the new year by cheering on the Tigers as they battle against the Aggies. Wear your best purple and gold, and get ready for a great game of basketball.

The game starts at 2 p.m. Get your tickets here. Prices vary from $7 to $15. The PMAC is on North Stadium Drive.

