Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Concerts, charcuterie board classes and more

Enjoy Nelly’s hip-hop, country and more in a Friday concert

Singer and rapper Nelly is bringing his new “Lil Bit of Music” concert series to Baton Rouge this Friday, Nov. 19.

Nelly is known to collaborate with artists of all genres, but lately he is famous for collaborating with the biggest country music stars. On the heels of the release of Nelly’s newest country-inspired EP, his new concert series promises to bring a “lil bit” of all types of music to the stage. He will be joined on stage by country stars Harper Grace and Dusty Black. Nelly will also bring his classic hip-hop to the stage when he performs his old hits. A DJ will spin tracks between the sets.

This concert will be at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales.

Immerse yourself in local art, music and food at White Light Night Friday

Mid City’s largest art festival, White Light Night, will return this Friday, Nov. 19.

For one night only, Mid City is illuminated with small, white twinkling lights so artists, restaurants, musicians and creators can showcase their work. Walk around from booth to booth along Government Street to see what everyone has to offer. You can even get a head start on your holiday shopping by purchasing unique gifts that no one else will have.

This event is free to the public. Head over to Mid City Merchants’ website to see a list of artists and restaurants participating and to see a map of the festival, and also be sure to check out 225‘s guide to White Light Night. White Light Night is from 6-10 p.m. throughout Mid City.

Stargaze at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum Saturday

You can stargaze even when the sun’s out with the Louisiana Art & Science Museum this Saturday, Nov. 21.

Every Saturday, the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium gives visitors a look at thousands of twinkling stars. During a star show projected onto the ceiling of the planetarium, viewers will watch an interactive, educational presentation about stars and constellations. Collect a different constellation trading card each week as a souvenir for watching the show.

Stargazing starts at 10 a.m. The show is included in the museum’s general admission fee of $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. More information can be found here. The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is at 100 S. River Road.

Watch the game and enjoy free music at Red Stick Social Saturday

If you don’t have tickets to this Saturday’s LSU home game against ULM, head instead to Red Stick Social to watch the game on the big screen.

Afterward, stick around to see the band Werewolf take the stage. Werewolf calls itself “the legendary ‘80s cover band,” so the show is bound to be full of great performances of iconic songs from the 1980s.

Red Stick Social’s doors open Saturday at 11 a.m. After the LSU game ends, Werewolf will play at 10:30 p.m. The event is free. Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St.

Hear some genuine Cajun music Sunday

If you enjoy Cajun and French music, head out to the West Baton Rouge Museum this Sunday, Nov. 22, for the Cajun French Music Association Open Jam.

This event is only held every third Sunday of the month, so don’t miss out on the November show. Guests are encouraged to participate in this interactive showcase of live music, singing and dancing. Bring your instruments or your dancing shoes, and get ready for a fun Sunday evening full of good music and good times.

This event is free to the public. The jam session will be from 3-5 p.m. You can find out more information here. The West Baton Rouge Museum is at 854 N. Jefferson Ave.

Learn how to make charcuterie boards Sunday

Charcuterie boards are still all the rage. These fancy cheese and cured meat plates elevate dinner parties and bring class to wine nights. Learn how to make your own this Sunday, Nov. 22, at Le Mercantile de Louisiane.

From home decor to wine to candles, Le Mercantile de Louisiane has everything you need for your home. This Sunday, the shop is hosting a fun class that will teach you how to make charcuterie boards to dazzle your guests this holiday season. Learn how to properly place meats, cheeses and fruits to create a unique display each and every time. There are no rules when it comes to charcuterie board making, so have fun and be creative.

Tickets for this class are $85, which includes a cutting board, all the items to make your board, snacks to enjoy and a selection of libations to sip on. You must pre-register for the event by this Friday, Nov. 20. The class will be from 2-4 p.m. Le Mercantile de Louisiane is at 13460 Coursey Blvd.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE