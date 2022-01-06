Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: concerts, 2022 vision boarding and more

Celebrate female musicians this Saturday

Listen to the music of influential female artists this Saturday, Jan 8.

Manship Theatre’s Musical Encore Series presents I’m Every Woman, a fun production at the Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre showcasing the music of influential women from the 1960s through the 1980s. If you’re a fan of Carole King, Diana Ross or Donna Summer, you won’t want to miss this show.

“I’m Every Woman” will have two showings this Saturday; one at 2 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $27 and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Make nature-themed crafts Saturday

Join BREC this Saturday, Jan. 8, for Craft Corner at the Swamp.

Come out to the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center to make interactive crafts. All supplies will be provided. You can come and make a craft or come pick up supplies to do it at home.

Craft Corner at the Swamp will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. There is no need to register, but you will have to pay a general admission fee of $2-$3. Find more information about the event here. The Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center is at 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway.

Plan out the new year with vision boards Sunday

Head over to Java Mama this Sunday, Jan. 9, for an inspirational afternoon brunch that will help you plan out your new year.

Catch Your Dream in 2022 is an interactive event that will help you crush 2022. Enjoy brunch food and mimosas as you make dream catchers and vision boards about your year. There will also be guest speakers to help spread some extra motivation. Come dressed in your best, because there will be a 360 photo booth and an opportunity for professional headshots. You can even bring your kiddos to play in the supervised play area.

Catch your Dream in 2022 will be from 4-6 p.m. Tickets start at $45. Java Mama is at 14340 Wax Road.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE