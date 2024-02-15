Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Cocktail crafting, a comedy show, camellias and more

Craft a cocktail Thursday

Head over to La Contea Italiano Ristorante this Thursday, Feb. 15, to learn a skill and enjoy live music.

Enjoy a date night with your boo learning how to craft the perfect Old Fashion. La Contea is hosting a Valentine’s Day cocktail class where attendees will learn how to craft a cocktail, enjoy live music, and even grab a bite to eat. Funds raised during this class will support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The cocktail class is from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $55. La Contea Italiano Ristorante is at 7970 Jefferson Highway. Purchase tickets here.

Share a laugh Friday

Grab a friend and head to the Boomerang Comedy Theatre for a night of entertainment this Friday, Feb. 16.

Boomerang will be hosting Old Friends and Lovers, A Laughter & Listening Room Experience. Join entertainers Martin Flanagan, Barry Hebert and Gloria McConnell for as they perform a combination of comedy and music. This event is for mature audiences only.

Old Friends and Lovers, A Laughter & Listening Experience starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35. Boomerang Comedy Theatre is at 455 Hearthstone Drive. Purchase tickets here.

Learn about the heart Saturday

Head over to the Louisiana Art and Science Museum (LASM) this Saturday, Feb 17, to learn more about heart health and access other educational opportunities.

Bring the entire family for Love Your Heart Day at LASM to recognize American Hearth Month. Participants can anticipate music, dancing and educational and community resources, plus special guests.

Love Your Heart Day is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Regular admission applies. LASM is at 100 S. River Road. Find more information and admission prices here.

Browse beautiful flowers Saturday and Sunday

Head over to the LSU Ag Center Burden Museum & Gardens this weekend for the annual Camellia Show and Sale.

The LSU Ag Center and the Baton Rouge Camellia Society will be showcasing more than 100 camellia selections this weekend at the LSU Rural Life Museum. In addition to viewing these gorgeous selections, attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase plants at the Ornamental and Turf Research Facility at the Botanic Gardens.

The Camellia Show and Sale will be from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. This event is free and open to the public. Camellia Show and Sale will be at 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information here.