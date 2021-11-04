Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Cap City Beer Fest, concerts and more

Bring the kids to Family Friday at Tin Roof

Fridays just got a whole lot better at Tin Roof. Family Friday is back at Tin Roof this Friday, Nov. 5.

Adults can enjoy specialty ales and beers, and there will also be entertainment for the little ones, making this Friday a family affair. Youngsters can enjoy inflatable bouncy houses, face painting and ice cream. Gather up the whole family and enjoy a jam-packed evening of fun at Tin Roof.

Admission is free. Family Friday will be 5-8 p.m. Find more information here. Tin Roof Brewing Co. is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Check out country star Sara Evans at L’Auberge Friday

Concerts are back in Baton Rouge, and you can kick off your weekend with one at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel.

Country music singer and songwriter Sara Evans will take the stage this Friday, Nov. 5. With eight studio albums, Evans has earned high praise in the music industry. She’ll play all her hits, including some songs from her newest album, Words. The concert will be at L’Auberge’s Event Center.

Evans will take the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show start at $40 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Get your country fix with Lonestar at The Texas Club Friday

If your Friday plans are dry, put on your dancing boots for a country concert. Lonestar takes the The Texas Club stage this Friday, Nov. 5.

The multi-platinum, award-winning country group will play all their smash hits.

General admission tickets for Lonestar are $29, or you can purchase a four-seat table for $219. Tickets can be purchased here. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and Lonestar takes the stage at 9 p.m. The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave.

Stop and smell the roses at the 2021 Wine & Roses Rambler Sunday

Sip wine and enjoy gourmet food as you make your way through the rose gardens at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens this Sunday, Nov. 7.

Dress in your garden party best and get ready for an evening full of entertainment. As you walk through the gardens, you will get the chance to sip on wines and taste new foods at various stations along the trail. There will also be live music, raffles and a wine toss.

Tickets are $85 per person, and raffle tickets start at $10. Find out more here, and be sure to reserve your spot now because tickets are going fast. The Wine & Roses Rambler will be noon-3 p.m. LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is at 4560 Essen Lane.

Enjoy beer tastings and help the animals at Cap City Beer Fest Sunday

Want to try some new brews and ales while saving some really sweet animals? Head over to the Cap City Beer Fest this Sunday, Nov. 7.

The Cap City Beer Fest is a beer tasting event that is totally pet-friendly. Try out more than 100 beers both local and foreign while meeting the cutest animals. All ticket and merchandise sales will benefit Companion Animal Alliance and its mission to give local pets a second chance. In partnership with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, The Michael Foster Project will be playing live music for Sunday in the Park. Downtown museums will also be open with free admission.

The Cap City Beer Fest runs 2-5 p.m. General admission tickets are $40. Find more information and ticket options here.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE