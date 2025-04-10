Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Book Bazaar, festivals and more events

Attend a film festival Thursday and Friday

Head over to the Manship Theatre on Thursday, April 10, and Friday, April 11, for the Language in Motion Film Festival.

In a celebration of global storytelling, the curated lineup includes compelling, innovative short films from filmmakers around the world. LiMFest uses the power of foreign-language cinema to connect audiences to diverse cultures and points of view.

The Language in Motion Film Festival is at 5:30 p.m. both days. Tickets cost $15 including fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Consider yourself booked Thursday to Saturday

Bring your tote bags to the Friends of the LSU Libraries’ Book Bazaar from Thursday, April 10, to Saturday, April 12, at the John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum.

Browse thousands of new and used books, plus CDs, DVDs and vinyl records. Shoppers can enjoy fresh selections each day and discover hidden gems.

The Book Bazaar operates Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m-7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum is off AgCenter Drive. Find free parking in the lot off East Parker Boulevard. Find more information here.

Attend Canna Fest on Saturday

Indigo is hosting Canna Fest 2025 on Saturday, April 12, at Beauvoir Park.

Enjoy an awakening of wellness while exploring the natural benefits of CBD and hemp. Experience live music and entertainment, local vendors, giveaways, educational talks and delicious eats.

Canna Fest is from noon-10 p.m. General admission is $15. Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Drive. Find more information here.

Hunt for Easter eggs Saturday

Bring the kiddos to the Independence Community Park for Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 12.

Grab your baskets for some family fun with Easter egg hunts, face painting, bounce houses, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, a visit from the Easter Bunny and more.

Eggstravaganza is from 1-4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Independence Community Park is at 7500 Independence Blvd. Find more information here.

Celebrate a very merry unbirthday Saturday and Sunday

Experience Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Alice in Wonderland at the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts this Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13.

The newly choreographed, full-length ballet will feature all of the familiar characters as they lead Alice through Wonderland.

Alice in Wonderland plays at 2 p.m. both days. Ticket prices vary from $31-$51. The River Center Theatre is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information here. Read 225‘s full preview here.

Celebrate an early Easter on Sunday

Head over to the LSU Rural Life Museum for An Old-Fashioned Easter Celebration on Sunday, April 13.

Gather your family and hop on over for a day of Louisiana Easter traditions. There will be activities for all ages like Easter Bunny photos, egg dyeing, paquing, petting zoo encounters, races, egg hunts and more.

An Old-Fashioned Easter Celebration is from 2-4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $8 per person. Admission is free for ages 3 and younger. The LSU Rural Life Museum is at 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information here.