Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Blue Öyster Cult, a car show and more

Slam’d and Cam’d Car Show returns Saturday

The largest indoor car show on the Gulf Coast returns this Saturday, July 9. Come to the River Center and let your inner car-lover run free.

Come and see 300 vehicles of all types, ranging from muscle cars to motorcycles. You’ll be able to appreciate rat rods, classic cars, trucks, imports, exotics and more.

The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 South River Road. The show starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Check out Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ at Manship Theatre Friday

Friday, July 8, is sure to be an exciting night at Manship Theatre. The band Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ will be blessing the stage with all of their best tunes, performing alongside supporting band Katy Gullien & The Drive.

Drivin’ N’ Cryin’, a four-piece powerhouse, seamlessly blends the deep, rich sounds of country with the hard and loud elements of rock. It’s their own personal version of “Southern rock” that pays homage to their Atlanta roots. Come and enjoy some rockin’ tunes.

The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette Street. The venue has standing room only. Tickets are $25; buy them here.

Rock out and support the military Friday

This Friday, July 8, local bands and artists like Chase Tyler, Chris LeBlanc, Petty Betty, Konnor James, ReGeneration and Trey Gallman are all coming together for Red, Rock & Blue’s latest fundraising event. This concert will help fund military charities across the state of Louisiana.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Tickets are $25; click here to buy them. This event is 18-plus.

Learn about a new children’s book Saturday

There is a new children’s book on the radar, and the authors are set to talk all about it this Saturday, July 9.

Local author and social worker Kyra Wills Luckett and her family have come together to craft the charming story “My Weekend in the Country with Meemaw.” It is a fun and relatable narrative inspired by her childhood visits to her grandmother’s country home. Luckett and her co-author/cousin Shayla Alexander will be visiting Barnes & Noble to share their story with Baton Rouge. The event will give attendants a chance to buy the book, get it signed by the authors, hear them read it, and participate in a few arts and crafts activities.

The event will take place at the Barnes & Noble Bookstore at 2590 CitiPlace Court. It starts at 12 p.m.

‘Don’t Fear the Reaper’ Saturday

Blue Öyster Cult is coming to Baton Rouge this Saturday, July 9, and the classic rock powerhouse is ready to show off its decades worth of experience.

A pioneer of its genre, Blue Öyster Cult has been active for over 50 years. It has carved its own specific sound into the history of heavy metal, and has often been related to other heavy-hitters like Metallica and Iron Maiden.

The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 South River Road. Tickets start at $34.50 and can be bought online or at the River Road Box Office. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Orchids galore this weekend

Baton Rouge will soon enter a flower frenzy, as the Baton Rouge Orchid Society Show and Sale is gearing up for its weekend-long event.

View beautiful orchid arrangements, learn about all of the different species and even purchase a few flowers. This event is for all of Baton Rouge’s orchid lovers. These gorgeous flowers can add a bit of flare to any space that needs it. The show can also help you along your orchid care journey. If your orchid needs repotting, or if you have any questions about this pretty plant, one of the many plant experts will be there to help. There will also be a chance to win a plant in a raffle.

The show and sale will be at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at 4560 Essen Lane. On July 9, the event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On July 10, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.