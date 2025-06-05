Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: arts, live music and more

Browse artisan creations Saturday

Check out the monthly Baton Rouge Arts Market, Saturday, June 7, at the Red Stick Farmers Market.

Hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, the market features various artists selling their wares, from jewelry to woodwork. The arts market is held in conjunction with the farmers market on the first Saturday of the month.

The market is from 8 a.m-noon at the corner of Fifth and Main streets. Find more information here.

Take a free art class downtown Saturday

Create zines through spatial poetics at a class hosted by the LSU College of Art and Design, Saturday, June 7, at the Glassell Gallery.

Learn to make your own “Memor-Zines,” small handmade magazines, while exploring memory. The class will be led by resident artist Nicholas Roberts, an LSU master’s student studying printmaking. The event is part of the Open Experimental Studio series running throughout June. There is also a chair building event event on Sunday, June 8.

The Saturday workshop is from 2-3:30 p.m. It is free. The Glassell Gallery is inside the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Listen to live music Saturday

See the Chase Tyler Band live, Saturday, June 7, at the Texas Club.

Listen to country music from the band, accompanied by McKenzie Knapps. General admission tickets are standing room, and tables can be reserved.

The show is at 9 p.m., with doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from general admission at $28 to reserved tables at $208. The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Make arts and crafts Sunday

Upcycle jewelry into resin art, Sunday, June 8, at Create Studios.

Participate in a “Bling Reborn” workshop repurposing broken jewelry to create one-of-a-kind resin art. Various sizes at different price points will be available for crafting.

The workshop is from 1-3 p.m. Tickets range from $44-$87. Create Studio is at 546 Bienville St. Find more information and purchase tickets here.