Things to do this week: Concerts, an art class and more events around Baton Rouge

Crochet with new friends on Tuesdays

Join the Threadheads Crochet Club every Tuesday at the Greenwell Springs Regional Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.

All levels are welcome to attend, whether you’re a seasoned crocheter or just starting out. Attendees should bring a size H hook (5 millimeters) or larger.

Classes run from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The library’s Greenwell Springs Regional Branch is at 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. Find info here.

Enjoy a night with Gov’t Mule on Wednesday

Get your tickets now for an electrifying night of music at the Raising Cane’s River Center as Gov’t Mule takes the stage this Wednesday, Oct. 11.

This American Southern rock jam band, born as a side project of the legendary Allman Brothers Band, promises an unforgettable performance.

The River Center is a cashless facility and also has a clear bag policy, so all attendees must bring clear bags or purses no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Find tickets here.

Enjoy a night of jazz with The Headhunters The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the River City Jazz Coalition kick off a new season of the nationally renowned River City Jazz Masters series this Wednesday, Oct. 11. The Headhunters—Donald Harrison, Bill Summers, Mike Clark, Chris Severin and Kyle Roussel—bring the 1973 group’s hits to the stage at Manship Theatre. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Manship Theatre is at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. in downtown Baton Rouge. Find tickets here.

Jam out with Samantha Fish on Thursday

Experience a groundbreaking musical collaboration as Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton join forces to perform their debut album, Death Wish Blues, at Manship Theatre this Thursday, Oct. 12.

These two powerhouse artists, each with their own impressive musical backgrounds, bring their passion for pushing the boundaries of blues music to the forefront. Samantha Fish, known for her explosive and elegant guitar skills, and Jesse Dayton, with a diverse career spanning recording with legends like Johnny Cash and touring with punk icons X, promise to deliver an night of emotionally potent and genre-defying blues-rock. Produced by the legendary Jon Spencer, this event is a must for fans of raw, combustible music.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. Manship Theatre is at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. in downtown Baton Rouge. Find tickets here.