Things to do this week: Carole King musical, Red Stick Farmers Market, Tacos ‘N Trivia and more

Gather fresh food for your kitchen at the Tuesday farmers market

Head over to the Main Library this Tuesday, June 7, for the Red Stick Farmers Market.

Shop fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables to elevate your meals. You can also pick up homemade items like fruit jams, chicken salads and cheeses.

The Red Stick Farmers Market is from 3:30-6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Unleash your creative side Wednesday

Grab your best bottle of wine and go out to Painting with a Twist this Wednesday, June 8, for an Open Studio class.

For this class, you can pick any design to paint. Class attendees are encouraged to bring their own wine, drinks and finger foods. Cups and plates will be provided along with all your art supplies. Before the class, decide which design you’d like to create and which canvas you’d like to work on.

The Open Studio class is from 7-9 p.m. The class starts at $39 per person, and you can purchase your spot here. Painting with a Twist is at 711 Jefferson Highway.

Feed your belly and your brain Thursday

Try out brain-busting trivia as you chow down on tasty tacos at Three Roll Estate this Thursday, June 9.

The craft rum distillery will be hosting Tacos ‘N Trivia every Thursday. Crunch your way through tacos as you take out competition by answering brain teasers and questions.

Tacos ‘N Trivia is every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Find more info here. Three Roll Estate is at 760 St. Phillip St.

Have dinner and a show Friday

Did you know that La Divina Italian Cafe, known for its Italian bites and gelato, hosts local talents during its Original Music Gatherings every Friday? Come out this Friday, June 9, for good food and even better entertainment.

These events give local acts the opportunity to showcase their talents to an audience. Whether it’s spoken word or a local acoustic artist, every talent is sure to be unique at La Divina’s Original Music Gatherings. Find out more info here.

La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road.

