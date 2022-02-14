Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: ‘Rent,’ Mardi Gras history and more

Learn about the history of Mardi Gras Wednesday

Dive into the history of Mardi Gras with a brief lecture Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Louisiana State Archivist Catherine Newsome will discuss the history of the famous holiday and talk about the new exhibit at the Louisiana State Archives, which explains the history of Mardi Gras with artifacts.

This lesson is 6-7 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood. Register for the event here. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Have a relaxing afternoon at the museum Thursday

Enjoy cocktail hour as you gaze upon exhibitions at the Capitol Park Museum’s Third Thursday After Hours this Thursday, Feb. 17.

Head over to the museum to enjoy refreshments and exhibitions. During the day, you can even bring the whole family to enjoy the museum during operating hours without paying the admission fee.

Find out more information here. Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St.

End your week with a comedy show Friday

Come out to the Manship Theatre to see the Family Dinner Improv Show this Friday, Feb. 18.

With an improv show, you’ll never know what you’ll get. Prepare to laugh and even participate in the show. With plenty of jokes and live interactive games, it’s sure to be a great Friday night.

The show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE