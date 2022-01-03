Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Pottery class, LSU Football bowl game and more

Strengthen your pottery skills Tuesday

Try out pottery making with an Open Clay Studio hosted by BREC Art at Drusilla Lane Park this Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Head over to the park to spin some clay on pottery wheels. Whether you’re a skilled pottery maker or just learning to use clay, you can try your hand at this fun craft using supplies provided by BREC.

The Open Clay Studio will be from 8:30-10 a.m. You can register for the studio and check out other studio times here. Drusilla Lane Park is at 2546 Drusilla Lane.

Check out Surreal Salon starting Tuesday

Join the Baton Rouge Gallery as it welcomes back its annual art exhibit Surreal Salon. The exhibit opens this Tuesday, Jan. 4, and runs through Jan. 28, celebrating its 14th year of spotlighting works from global pop surrealist and lowbrow movement artists.

And mark your calendar now for Jan. 22, when the gallery will host the in-person Surreal Salon Soiree with visual art and live musical performances. Guests and artists are encouraged to channel their own pop surrealist visions with fun costumes.

Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Find more info at batonrougegallery.org.

Listen to Bag of Donuts cover hit music Friday

Head out to L’Auberge Hotel & Casino to see New Orleans band Bag of Donuts perform this Friday, Jan. 7.

With its wacky costumes and covers of pop music’s biggest hits, Bag of Donuts has established itself as one of Louisiana’s biggest cover bands. Enjoy a night of good music and entertaining performances.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. L’Auberge Hotel & Casino is at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

