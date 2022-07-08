Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Neighborhood arts and crafts, art exhibits and more

Rock with Giovannie and the Hired Guns Tuesday

Country rock is coming your way this Tuesday, July 12. Giovannie and the Hired Guns are set to take the stage at Chelsea’s Live with an electrifying performance.

Giovannie and the Hired Guns is a band native to Texas that has slowly made its way from a highly acclaimed local act to a newcomer making big waves in the national rock scene. The group’s lauded live performances and gritty, unforgettable sound are sure to add up to a night to remember.

Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15; buy them here. The show is 18+.

Speak with the artists behind the LSU Museum of Art’s new exhibit Thursday

This Thursday, July 14, you’ll have the chance to speak virtually with the artists behind the magnificent art exhibition Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists 1936 – Present.

The exhibit features 54 vibrant and incredible works from the female artists of the group American Abstract Artists. It displays the art of those who were present at the inception of the group, as well as current members. Blurring Boundaries strives to uplift and recognize the women who succeeded in a male-dominant space so that women in the future could progress. This panel discussion will include individuals like the exhibition’s curator, Rebecca DiGiovanna, artists Creighton Michael and Susan Bonfils, and LSU Museum of Art Executive Director Daniel Stetson, who will all help to guide you through the stories of these striking female artists.

This event is virtual, so click here to register for free. It begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

Attend a country punk show Thursday

Country punk is back in Louisiana. The band Dash Rip Rock is headed back to its hometown this Thursday, July 14, and it’s ready to bring the house down.

Dash Rip Rock has been praised for its originality and talent. On top of the band’s frontman, Bill Davis, being named a pioneer of “country punk” and “cow punk,” the band itself had been awarded the honor of being inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. The group is highly regarded and knows exactly how to put on a phenomenal show.

Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Tickets are $10; purchase them here. Show starts at 7 p.m. The show is 18+.

Arts and crafts Tuesday

The LSU Museum of Art might be coming to your neighborhood library this week for a neighborhood arts and crafts opportunity. Bring your child out to have fun and make art.

The Carver Library is first on the list this week for an arts and crafts pop-up stop. This is a place for kids to explore their creativity in a safe space with access to art supplies of all kinds. It is also a great supplement for summer camp. This is a time for your child to make new friends and create something new.

The Carver Library is at 720 Terrace Avenue. This event is open to all ages and admission is free. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.