Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: LSU Men’s Basketball, Black History Month Art Show and more

Celebrate Groundhog Day with a movie Wednesday

Get in on the fun of Groundhog Day with a special movie night at the Scotlandville Branch Library this Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Whether Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow or not, you can still come and enjoy a screening of the 1993 film Groundhog Day. This festive movie night is another installment of the Scotlandville Library’s 20-Somethings Movie Night Series.

This event is free to the public. The film will play from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Find more info here. Scotlandville Branch Library is at 7373 Scenic Highway.

Celebrate Black History Month with an art show starting Tuesday

Celebrate the start of Black History Month with a free special art show at the Elizabethan Gallery this Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The Annual Black History Month Art Show will feature work from African American artists curated by longtime Baton Rouge artist and art teacher Keith “Cartoonman” Douglas. The show will run through the month and end on Monday, Feb. 28.

This show is free to the public. The Elizabethan Gallery is open Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. The gallery is at 680 Jefferson Highway.

Enjoy a family-friendly theater production Thursday

Gather up the whole family to enjoy a production of Seussical the Musical at Theatre Baton Rouge this Thursday, Feb. 3.

In this production, you will travel through the whimsical world of author Dr. Suess with all his most famous characters like the Cat in the Hat and Horton the Elephant. It’s sure to be an entertaining show for all members of the family.

The production starts at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets for Thursday’s showtime here. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd.

