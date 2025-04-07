Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Live music, comedy and more events

Attend a seasonal farmers market Tuesday

The Red Stick Farmers Market‘s Tuesday market returns Tuesday, April 8, for the season. Head over to the Main Library at Goodwood on Tuesdays to stock up on pantry staples.

The market will host a group of farmers and food artisans, and guests can browse local fresh fruits and veggies, breads, garden plants, prepared foods, cold-pressed juices and more. Expect cooking demonstrations, kids’ activities and more throughout the season.

The market operates from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays. This event is free and open to the public. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. And starting next Wednesday, April 16, the mobile market at the ExxonMobil YMCA will also return. The Tuesday and Wednesday markets are open April to July and October to December, while the Thursday and Saturday markets run year-round. Find more information here.

Listen to live music Tuesday

Experience Andrew Duhon Trio in concert on Tuesday, April 8, at the Manship Theatre.

An Americana singer/songwriter, Duhon’s collection of songs aims to recognize the audience’s stories while also telling his stories.

The Andrew Duhon Trio will play at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $46-$66, including fees. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Listen to jazz Wednesday

Bring your listening ears to Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre at the Manship Theatre on Wednesday, April 9, for Alvin Batiste Jazztronaut: A Legacy and Sound.

This event will be led by Quamon Fowler, a maestro of melody and faith, known for his playing of the saxophone and ewi over the years.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $25, including fees. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St., and the Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre entrance is on North Boulevard across from Louisiana’s Old State Capitol. Find more information here.

Laugh out loud Thursday

Enjoy a comedy show with D’Lai presented by Laugh Life Comedy at Chelsea’s Live on Thursday, April 10.

Stand-up comedian D’Lai is known for his sharp wit, wild storytelling and high energy.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $27. Attendees must be 18 or older. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.