Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Last chance to see Surreal Salon; drag show at Red Stick Social

Sip wine and enjoy a drag show Wednesday

Head over to Red Stick Social for Drag Show – Wine Sipping Wednesday this Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Join Red Stick Social for a night with some of Baton Rouge’s most popular drag queens. Sip on wine or Champagne while being dazzled by each queen’s performances. This drag show will feature Alicia Fierce, Dani Pax, Lady D. Andrews, Santana A. Savage, Nakita London and I’Yanna Andrews.

Showtime is at 10 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee, or you can pay $25 for a VIP table. Tickets can be purchased here. Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St.

Listen to emo-rock realness at Chelsea’s Live Friday

Get ready to rock with Indiana’s own Mock Orange at Chelsea’s Live this Friday, Jan. 28.

Since the 1990s, Mock Orange has been rocking audiences with its discography of indie and emo-rock music. Join Mock Orange at the newly opened Chelsea’s Live as the band brings its “The World is a Mess” tour to Baton Rouge.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 when purchased online. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Check out the grand opening of Local Supply Saturday

A new gift shop is opening in Mid City this week. The owners of Sweet Baton Rouge are launching Local Supply, located next door to Sweet Baton Rouge’s existing shop in Electric Depot.

The new boutique will showcase handcrafted work and unique gifts by Louisiana artisans. The Saturday, Jan. 29, grand opening coincides with Local Pop Up’s January market, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Find more info here, and stay tuned to Local Supply’s Instagram page for updates. Local Supply is inside Electric Depot at 1509 Government St.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE