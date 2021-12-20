Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Irish-style Christmas party, Santa Claus visits and more

Warm up with a family story time Tuesday

Get out your family’s matching holiday pajamas and head over to the West Baton Rouge Library this Tuesday, Dec. 21, for a fun story time.

Families can come in their best pajamas to enjoy a cozy story just in time for the holidays. While you listen to the story, everyone can enjoy free cookies and hot cocoa as a sweet treat. At this time of year, nothing’s better than warming up with a good story.

The holiday pajama story time is from 6-6:30 p.m. You can register a spot for your whole family here. The West Baton Rouge Library is at 830 N. Alexander Ave. in Port Allen.

Check out a drag show at Red Stick Social Wednesday

Stop by Red Stick Social in the Electric Depot this Wednesday, Dec. 22, for its regular Wine Sipping Wednesday event. But this one will be extra special because you can pair the happy hour wines and drink specials with a drag show. Drag performers Nakita London, Lady D Andrews, Destiny Sterling and more will be on hand for a fun night of drag and drinking.

Entry is $5 and there will also be an ugly sweater contest. The show starts at 9 p.m. Find out more here. Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St.

Have an Irish Christmas at Hayride Scandal

Celebrate the Christmas season Dublin style at Hayride Scandal on Wednesday, Dec. 22. The free event features music from local band Brigid’s Bounty, an ugly sweater (or pajama) contest, and plenty of hot chocolate, Irish coffee and Guinness stew for attendees. There will also be lots of prizes from Bushmill’s, Proper 12 and Sexton whiskey brands.

The fun starts at 6 p.m. Find out more here. Hayride Scandal is at 5110 Corporate Blvd., Suite B.

Have a meal with Santa Wednesday

This Wednesday, Dec. 22, La Divina Italian Cafe is hosting a Supper with Santa.

Enjoy an Italian dinner and visit Santa without having to wait in long lines. Families will have plenty of time to interact with Santa and pictures can be taken. A ticket for Supper with Santa includes a meal, a personal visit with Santa and special unlimited drinks. Children’s tickets will also include a scoop of gelato for dessert. Tickets for this event are limited, so purchase yours now.

Supper with Santa is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for both adults and children. La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road.

Get fresh ingredients for your holiday meals Thursday

Add some fresh and local produce and other ingredients to your holiday spread by shopping at the final Red Stick Farmers Market of 2021 this Thursday, Dec. 23.

It’s also serving as an expanded market ahead of Christmas with many additional vendors you would usually find at the Saturday market dropping in to sell their items as well.

Browse the open-air market for various items from artisan bread and homemade pies to in-season fresh fruits and vegetables. Some highlights for December include sweet potatoes, greens, turnips, citrus and pecans.

The farmers market will be 8 a.m.-noon at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road.

