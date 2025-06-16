Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Heart concert, Pride events and more

Attend a wine tasting Tuesday

Indulge in a four-course wine pairing meal this Tuesday, June 17, at Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, with a portion of the proceeds supporting the Baton Rouge Pride Fest.

Four courses will be paired with premium wines like Siduri’s chardonnay and pinot noir, Chateau de Chaintres’ Les Sables cabernet franc and more.

The Pride Wine Dinner Experience is from 6-9 p.m. Beausoleil is at 7731 Jefferson Highway. Tickets are $135 and can be purchased here.

Listen to live jazz Wednesday

Check out an Alvin Batiste Jazz Society of Greater Baton Rouge show with jazz artist Yolanda Robinson on Wednesday, June 18, at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center.

The daughter of Topsy Chapman, Robinson will highlight her New Orleans heritage through her powerful and soulful vocals in an all-ages show.

Robinson’s performance is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 Saint Ferdinand St. Tickets range from $5-10 and can be purchased here.

Talk with an author Wednesday

Learn about the book Les Jours Delta (Delta Days) Wednesday, June 18, at the Main Library at Goodwood.

Canadian native Luce Tremblay-Gaudette will talk about her book, which is a fictional account of preparing for a Baton Rouge hurricane and written in French. She experienced her first hurricane after moving to Baton Rouge in 2021, which became the inspiration for the book.

The free author talk is at 6 p.m. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Spend an evening with Heart on Wednesday

Make your way to the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena on Wednesday, June 18, for a performance with ’70s rock band Heart.

The Seattle-born band is hitting the stage with its biggest hits like “Alone” and “Barracuda.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road. Tickets start at $16 and can be purchased here.

Celebrate Pride on Thursday

Head to Red Stick Social on Thursday, June 19, for the Pride Drag Show.

The fun, glitter-filled event will feature Kandy Cayne, Tara Hole Royale and Zia Lush. No outside food or drinks will be allowed, but the venue will offer $5 drink specials and food on-site.

The show is from 7:30-10:30 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $25 for VIP. Find more information and purchase tickets here.