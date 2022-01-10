Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Comedy show, Elvis Festival and more events

Get your game on Tuesday

Join BREC at its Red Oaks Park location for a Teen Game Night this Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Come out with your game face on, because there will be plenty of tournaments taking place at this game night. Show off your skills by battling others in a variety of video games. You can participate in the game night or come watch all the fun.

This event is free to the public. Teen Game Night will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Read more here. Red Oaks Park is at 2100 Green Oak Drive.

Celebrate a rock ‘n’ roll legend Thursday

Calling all fans of the King. The King Creole Elvis Festival is starting this Thursday, Jan. 13.

This festival is bringing three days of fun and entertainment to the Embassy Suites Baton Rouge. Elvis fans of all ages can enjoy a variety of shows that will feature the world’s best Elvis impersonators.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets vary in price. You can purchase ticket packages and single-day tickets here. The Embassy Suites Baton Rouge is at 4914 Constitution Ave.

Catch an improv comedy show Friday

End your week with some laughs this Friday, Jan. 14.

Enjoy an evening with The Family Dinner Improv Comedy Show at Manship Theatre. There will be plenty of comedy and even some interactive games to get the audience involved. With an improv show, you never know what to expect, but get ready to laugh either way.

The improv show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE