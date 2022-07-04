Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Blue Öyster Cult, a circus show and more

Be the next Robert Frost at a poetry open mic Tuesday

If you’re a poet, then it’s your time to shine. The West Baton Rouge Parish Library is holding an open mic night Tuesday, July 5, for any local poet that would like to show off their lyrical skills.

This is a night to experience the community’s artistry. You can come to support those baring their souls, or you can be the one to bring your work to a live audience.

The event goes from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. If you would like to participate in the open mic night, contact 342-7920, extension 227 for more information. Those registering must be 18+ and can do so here. The West Baton Rouge Parish Library is at 830 N. Alexander Ave. in Port Allen.

Crafters coming together Tuesday

Get crafting at the Galvez Branch Library this Tuesday, July 5. Being creative at any age is a great way to reduce stress and explore your talents.

Bring a project that you have been working on, or start a completely new one. Things like coffee, a sewing machine, adult coloring pages, yarn and hooks, instructional material, and patterns are all provided, but you can bring anything additional that you need. The Galvez Branch Library has also teamed up with Creativebug to provide participants with access to thousands of arts and crafts video classes for free. This is a great time for any creatives in the area.

Admission is free. The event starts at 6 p.m. The Galvez Branch Library is at 40300 LA-42 in Prairieville.

Come to the circus Tuesday and Wednesday

The Crescent City Circus is coming to entertain the masses with their otherworldly acts this week.

Husband and wife duo, Nathan Kepner and Moran Tsu-Kepner, are magicians that got their start in New Orleans but have since then have been featured on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, earned six national titles, and have performed at the prestigious Magic Circle Theatre in London. Their acts are fabulously entertaining, a sure way to get the family engaged and you can see them this week in Prairieville or Dutchtown.

The Praireville show is on Tuesday, July 5, at the Galvez Branch Library at 40300 LA-42 in Prairieville. It starts at 10 a.m. The Dutchtown show is on Wednesday, July 6, at the Dutchtown Branch Library at 13278 LA-73 in Geismar. It starts at 9 a.m.

Little Mermaid storytimes for the kids all week long

The Little Mermaid is hitting every library in East Baton Rouge Parish this summer to encourage all young readers to explore the ocean of possibilities that books bring.

Show your kids that reading is fun with “Under the Sea” storytimes with the Little Mermaid, ocean education, fun with shells and bubbles, sea creature identification, photo ops, and more. Her tour is taking her to the Greenwell Springs Branch on July 6, the Delmont Gardens Branch on July 7, and the Fairwood Branch libraries on July 8.

The Greenwell Springs Branch program starts at 2:30 p.m. at 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. The Delmont Gardens Branch program starts at 10 a.m. at 3351 Lorraine St. The Farwood Branch program starts at 10:30 a.m. at 12910 Old Hammond Highway.

Talk with a NYT Bestselling author Thursday

Have you read The Henna Artist? This Thursday, July 7, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is giving fans the chance to learn more about its New York Times Bestselling author. Alka Joshi is connecting with Baton Rouge virtually to talk all about the book and everything that helped her write it.

Alka Joshi is a world-renowned Indian author who tells stories inspired by her culture-rich background, exploring many themes and motifs that relate to her country and her life. The Henna Artist is a novel detailing the story of a young girl escaping an arranged marriage and becoming a successful henna artist among the wealthiest caste of women. This incredible story has earned the recognition and praise of many, including several Reader’s Choice Awards and a Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick.

This event is virtual; register here. It starts at 8 p.m.

Keep the July Fourth spirit going with a concert Friday

This year’s Red, Rock & Blue, a summertime concert that raises money for Louisiana military charities, takes the stage at Chelsea’s Live.

Rock out with local bands and musicians like Chase Tyler, Chris LeBlanc, Petty Betty, Konnor James, ReGeneration and Trey Gallman while supporting a great cause.

The show begins at 8 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more info at redrockandblue.com.

Check out Blue Öyster Cult on Saturday

Blue Öyster Cult celebrates its 50th anniversary with a rocking tour that has a stop at Raising Cane’s River Center this Saturday, July 9.

This concert will bring you through all decades past, starting with the ’70s. Sing along to the band’s iconic discography with songs like “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “Burnin’ for You” and more.

The show starts at 8 p.m. The River Center is at 275 S. River Road. Find info and tickets at blueoystercult.com.