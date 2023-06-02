Things to do this week in Baton Rouge: Art at Lunch, The Noodle Man, live music and more

This story has been updated to correct a spelling error.

Dive into the mind of an artist on Tuesday

Peak into the mind of an artist this Tuesday, June 6, at the LSU Museum of Art’s Art at Lunch.

Hank Willis Thomas’ works are on display ready for viewing. LSU Art Instructor Liz Lessner will be there to guide visitors through each piece of art and discuss how Thomas incorporates appropriation into art.

Bring a lunch to the talk, which runs 12–1 p.m. Waters and soft drinks are provided. The LSU MOA is located at 100 Lafayette Street .

Get a taste of Thai on Wednesday

Looking to taste something from another part of the world? Head down to Rally Cap Brewing this Wednesday, June 7, to get a taste of Austin-based Dream Kasestatad’s renowned Thai food.

Also known as The Noodle Man, Kasestatad travels the nation for night-only Pranom Popups like this one, preparing foods like those featured in his Amazon Prime pilot.

Join this Thai street food pop-up from 5 p.m. until food runs out. Rally Cap Brewing is located at 11212 Pennywood.

Keep a green thumb in the heat on Thursday

Do you want to start a garden, but don’t have the time? Go to Zachary Branch Library and learn from the master gardeners about some low-maintenance plants this Thursday, June 8.

EBR Master Gardeners aims to teach you how to keep a green thumb in the scalding weather.

Plant lessons last from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The Zachary Branch Library is located at at 1900 Church St., Zachary.

Stew with musicians on Thursday

Local musicians are coming together at Chelsea’s Live on Thursday, June 8, for The Stew.

Hear musical artists and take part in the harmonic mix of alternative tunes from Michael Armstead, Paris Avenue, The Last Words ofJohn Wiese, Madi Swan and Solemn Seed.

Tickets are $10 per person and doors open at 7 p.m. for those above the age of 18. Chelsea’s Live is located at 1010 Nicholson Drive.