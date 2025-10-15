Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: The Weekender’s Ball, Fifolet Halloween Festival and more

Groove in the Park Friday

Stop by The Weekender’s Ball, Friday, Oct. 17, at Beauvoir Park.

The evening of groovin’ and boozin’ presents a twist on a wine dinner. The event will benefit the American Cancer Society and feature wines paired with dishes from local restaurants, as well as live music. Expect bites from Barcar, Chow Yum and Soji, and music from Baton Rouge Music Studios and Doussan, Garret & Benoit.

The Weekender’s Ball is from 7 to 10 p.m. with early access at 6 p.m. Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Dr. Tickets start at $50. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Sip some wine Friday

Stop by Southern University, Friday, Oct. 17, for Vino on the Bluff.

Test out Southern’s Ag Center Viticulture and Enology Program’s first-ever wine release. The event will benefit scholarships to the College of Agriculture, Human and Environmental Sciences program. Expect wine and whiskey tastings, a silent auction, farm-to-table eats, live music and more.

Vino on the Bluff is at 6:30 p.m. in the Leon R. Tarver II Cultural & Heritage Center at 8320 Leon, Netterville St. Tickets are $75. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Celebrate Halloween this weekend

Kick off the spooky holiday early this weekend, Oct. 16-19, at the annual Fifolet Halloween Festival.

Hosted by the 10/31 Consortium, the festival is a spooky season staple in the Capital Region. The weekend includes happenings like a zombie pub crawl, a Halloween ball, a 5K, an arts market, a Halloween parade and an awards brunch. Find out more info about the multi-event celebration by reading our Fifolet Halloween Festival preview.

The festivities occur at various times throughout the weekend, and each event includes varying ticket prices. Find a schedule and tickets here.

Prowl at the Zoo this weekend

See the Baton Rouge Zoo through a different light this weekend, Oct. 18-19, at Boo at the Zoo.

The spooky season celebration features activities for all ages, like face painting, haunted mazes, pumpkin patches, ambassador animal shows and more. The various Halloween activities will take place all over the grounds during the weekend.

Boo at the Zoo runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3000 Zoo Circle. Tickets start at $7. Find more information here.