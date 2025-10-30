Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Farmers market celebration, Halloween bar crawl and more

Celebrate the farmers market Saturday

Celebrate the 29th anniversary of the Red Stick Farmers Market, Saturday, Nov.1, on Main Street.

The anniversary celebration will celebrate almost three decades of the market serving the community with fresh farm produce. The day will feature live music from John Gray Jazz, live cooking demonstrations, a cash bar and, of course, fresh items from local farmers.

The free event is from 8 a.m. to noon at 501 Main St. Find more information here.

Bar hop downtown Friday

See what downtown venues have to offer, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 31, with the House of Halloween Bar Crawl.

Crawl through downtown, stopping by the various participating venues, each offering Halloween-themed drinks, no cover charges, DJs and more. The lineup of participating venues features spots like The Main Library, River Room, 13 Social and many more.

Check-in is from 7 to 10 p.m., starting at 13 Social, which is at 350 Third St. Tickets are $35. Find more information and tickets here.

Get your read on Saturday

Celebrate writers and readers alike, Saturday, Nov.1, at the Louisiana Book Festival.

The annual festival features book-related programs like author talks, signings, cooking demonstrations and more. The festival will be in the State Library, State Capitol Building, the Capitol Park Museum and neighboring tents. Check out our full event preview here.

The free festival is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Capitol Park Museum is at 701 N. Fourth St. Find more information here.

Check out some flowers this weekend

Browse the horticulture displays, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 1-2, at a National Garden Club Flower Show.

Hosted by the Baton Rouge Garden Club, Perfect Vision welcomes the community for a flower show and tea. Children are welcome.

Perfect Vision is from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is free to attend. The Baton Rouge Garden Center is at 7950 Independence Blvd. Find more information here.

See pups and drink pints Sunday

Give back to local furry friends at this year’s Cap City Beer Fest, Sunday, Nov. 2.

This pet-friendly event benefits Companion Animal Alliance and offers samples of craft beers, homebrews and more. In addition to sips, enjoy music and bites from local mobile eateries.

Cap City Beer Fest is from 2 to 5 p.m. on Fourth Street between North Street and Spanish Town Road. The event is free to attend and pet-friendly. Those wanting to sample beers can purchase tickets here.