Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Parades, art markets and more

Get your Mardi Gras on this weekend

The end of this month kicks off the start of the Mardi Gras parade stretch. There are three Capital Region parades happening this weekend to get you ready for the upcoming busy weeks.

Krewe of Denham Springs

Jan. 31 at 3 p.m.

Denham Springs

Krewe of Oshun

Jan. 31 at noon

Scotlandville Parkway Conservation Park

Krewe de Chemin Neuf

Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.

Downtown New Roads

Shop the Full Moon Market Friday

Shop and support local artists, eateries and musicians on Jan. 30 at this month’s Full Moon Market.

This Louisiana artisan market in Plaquemine features more than 50 vendors, live music and lots of local art for sale.

The market takes place at 58065 Main St., Plaquemine, from 6 to 9 p.m. It is free to attend. Find more information on Facebook.

Attend a concert Friday

See blues, rock and soul artist Marc Broussard perform at the L’Auberge Casino Hotel.

The show starts at 8 p.m., and guests must be 21 to attend.

The L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is located at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Tickets start at $21 and can be purchased here.

Buy a New Orleans king cake Saturday

The King Cake Drive-Thru brings king cakes from authentic New Orleans bakeries to Baton Rouge on Jan. 31.

Drive through Rally Cap Brewing from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to purchase your cake. Plan to arrive early because this event is first-come, first-served, and it sold out in just a few hours last year.

Rally Cap Brewing is at 11212 Pennywood Ave. Find more information on King Cake Drive-Thru pop-ups on its Instagram.

Attend a landscaping symposium Saturday

Join Friends of Hilltop Arboretum for their 2026 Annual Symposium on Jan. 31 at the Main Library on Goodwood.

The symposium’s keynote speaker, Jessi Bloom, will teach guests how to create functional landscapes rooted in ecological principles.

The event is from 9 a.m. to noon at the EBPRL Main Library at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Register online here.

Light up the night in Zahary Saturday

BREC’s Light Up the Night Fest is a nighttime event for the whole family on Jan. 31.

Festival-goers can listen to live music, watch a bonfire and play games from 5 to 9 p.m.

This free event is at BREC’s Zachary Community Park on 20055 Old Scenic Hwy. Check out BREC’s website for more information.

Run a race Saturday

The Baton Rouge General Mardi Gras Mambo race will begin at 8 a.m. in downtown Baton Rouge on Jan 31.

There’s a race to meet every runner’s ability and skill, like the One Mile Fun Run, 5k, 10k or 15k.

The first race starts at North Boulevard Town Square, 222 North Blvd. Get tickets and find more information here.

Watch a musical Sunday

Watch Pete the Cat: The Musical at Manship Theatre on Jan. 30 from 2 to 3 p.m.

The iconic children’s book character’s story is brought to life on stage for this one-hour musical.

Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St., and tickets are available to purchase online now.