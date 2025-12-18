Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Outdoor movie screenings, Holiday Nutcracker, Reindog Run and more

Watch some holiday movies Saturday

See Christmas classics under the stars, Saturday, Dec. 20, at the Origin Hotel.

Hosting the North Pole Outdoor Movie Night, the Origin Hotel welcomes families out to see The Grinch and Elf under the stars, while also enjoying complimentary popcorn, sweet treats, hot cocoa and a Holiday PJ contest. Visitors are recommended to bring lawn chairs and blankets for their viewing experience. The Origin is also hosting a “Pack the Sleigh” toy drive, and families are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate.

The outdoor movie night is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The Grinch starts at 6:30 p.m. and Elf starts at 8 p.m. The Origin Hotel is at 101 Saint Ferdinand St. Tickets are $20. Find more information and tickets here.

Attend the ballet Saturday

See the Holiday Nutcracker, Saturday, Dec. 20, at the Brown-Holt Theatre.

Presented by Cangelosi Dance Project, Holiday Nutcracker presents the show that’s a Christmas tradition for many families. The dance project welcomes professional ballerina Maddie Kucensky as the Sugar Plum Fairy and renowned ballet dancer Daniel Therrien to perform Russian. Read more about the production here.

There are two shows on Saturday, one at 1 p.m. and the other at 4 p.m. Brown-Holt Theatre is at 11236 Roy Emerson Dr. Tickets start at $30. Find more information and tickets here.

Catch the holiday express Saturday

Take a Christmas journey through time, Saturday, Dec. 20, at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.

Christmas Express: A Journey Through Time presents an immersive holiday experience in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. The all-women acappella group the Baton Rouge Chorus of Sweet Adelines will perform alongside festive visuals. There will be a reception after the show with drinks and sweet treats.

The Christmas Express event is from 6 to 8 p.m., and the planetarium is at 100 S. River Rd. Tickets are $20 for LASM members and children 12 years or younger; and $30 for adults. Find more information and tickets here.

Go on a holiday run Saturday

Bring your pups out to the park, Saturday, Dec. 20, for the annual Reindog Run.

Dress your dog up for a festive 2-mile loop through the Comite River Conservation Area. After the run, awards will be given to the top dog in each weight class and, of course, to the best dressed. There will also be photos with Santa Paws and treats.

The Reindog Run is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Comite River Conservation Area is at 8900 Hooper Rd. Registration is $35. Find more information and register here.