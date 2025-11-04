Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Merry Market, St. Francisville Wine and Food Festival and more

Do some Christmas Shopping this weekend

Take a trip out to Gonzales, Friday through Sunday, Nov. 7-9, for Merry Market.

Shop ‘til you drop with over 400 booths and vendors selling Christmas decor, candles, toys, jewelry, candy and more. The market will also feature a Cookies and Crafts with Santa event for kids.

Merry Market is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here.

Try some wine Saturday and Sunday

Spend the weekend in St. Francisville, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9, for the St. Francisville Food and Wine Festival.

Celebrate Louisiana and Mississippi cuisine this weekend with local chefs, wine pairings and more. Expect live music from artists like the Tom Fischer Trio, DJ Jordan Lee, and Clay Parker and Jodi James.

Tickets start at $95 and can be purchased here.

Learn some science Saturday

Learn from local science organizations, Saturday, Nov. 8, at Super Science Saturday.

Participate in hands-on stations from organizations like BASF, Dow, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and more. Students from kindergarten to high school seniors and their parents are welcome.

Super Science Saturday is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Upper-Level Concourse at N Stadium Dr. The event is free. Find more information here.

Attend a sensory art workshop Sunday

Stop by the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, Sunday, Nov. 9, for its monthly Sensory Sunday.

The workshop titled “Colors That Speak” takes inspiration from artist José Francisco Xavier de Salazar y Mendoza to create an interactive art experience with color, language and movement. The workshop will also feature a Sensory Regulation Room with dimmed lights, low-volume music, quiet areas, fidget toys, art supplies and more.

The workshop is from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., and the Sensory Regulation Room is from 3 to 5 p.m. LASM is at 100 S. River Rd. Attendance is free with admission. Admission is free for LASM members, $15 for adults, and $12 for children and seniors. Register for the event here.