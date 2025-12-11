Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Let It Sneaux, holiday markets, live music and more

Shop for the holidays Friday

Finish up your Christmas shopping at The Royal Standard on 16016 Perkins Rd., Friday Dec. 12.

At the Holiday Market, local merchants showcasing food, fashion and more will set up in The Royal Standard’s Courtyard.

The Holiday Market is from 4 to 8 p.m. at 16016 Perkins Rd. Find more information here.

Listen to Pink Floyd’s songs Friday

Head over to Chelsea’s Live, Friday, Dec. 12, for a Pink Floyd tribute show.

Bricks in the Wall, one of the longest-running Pink Floyd tribute bands, wil take the stage with a performance featuring a state-of-the-art laser light show.

The show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25.94 and can be purchased here. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Dr.

Support small businesses Saturday

Shop til you drop at Local Pop-Up’s last market of the year on Saturday, Dec. 13.

Set up at Electric Depot, the market features local makers and creators selling their wares, along with artists and festive surprises.

The market is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1509 Government St. Get more details about the market here.

Chill out to smooth jazz Sunday

Already tired of Christmas carols? Craving jazz over jingle bells? Enjoy a live performance by “Jazz Nurse” Betsy Braud and Company at Mid City Ballroom on Sunday, Dec. 14.

Seasoned local music fans may recall the edgy venue M’s Fine and Mellow Café, which operated for a few years back in the nineties out of the gone-to-seed Fonville Winans photography studio at the corner of Laurel and 7th Streets. After taking an extended break from hosting live shows, M’s founder Marian Pickett is now teaming with Mid City Ballroom owner James Fogle for an occasional series called Miss M Presents. The inaugural show kicks off this Sunday with jazz flutist and saxophonist Betsy Braud and Company. Braud, an M’s Fine and Mellow Café regular, is a prolific performer and former student of Alvin Batiste. The show promises a break from “what Mariah wants for Christmas.”

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Mid City Ballroom is at 136 S. Acadian Thruway. Buy tickets here.

Play in the snow Sunday

BREC’s annual holiday event promises an afternoon full of holiday cheer on Sunday, Dec. 13.

With live music, photos with Santa, a petting zoo, food trucks, s’mores and more, Let It Sneaux has plenty of activities to occupy every member of the family. The finale of the event is a magical holiday-themed drone light show at 6 p.m.

The event starts at 2 p.m. at Perkins Road Community Park, 7122 Perkins Rd. Find more information here.